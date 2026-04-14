Liberia Joins Regional 'Alliance' to Intensify Fight Against Illegal Fishing in Gulf of Guinea

MONROVIA -- Liberia has joined fellow member states of the Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC) in a coordinated effort to combat Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing across the subregion. As part of this initiative, a joint patrol team recently departed Mesurado Pier in Monrovia, Liberia on a maritime surveillance mission extending from Liberian waters to the Ivorian border, and on to Ghanaian waters.

Across FCWC member countries, IUU fishing manifests in several forms that pose serious challenges to effective fisheries management. Foreign vessels are often found operating within national waters without valid authorizations, evading monitoring systems and depriving coastal states of critical revenue. Even among licensed operators, violations remain widespread, including the use of prohibited fishing gears, incursions into protected areas, and the harvesting of restricted or undersized species.

Unauthorized transshipment at sea further complicates traceability, enabling illegally caught marine products to enter supply chains undetected.

The joint operation, known as the "Alliance," is being carried out under the framework of the WASOP project, funded by the European Union.

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The initiative underscores the determination of member states to pool resources, expertise, and surveillance capabilities in a unified front against IUU fishing. Its primary objective is to deter illegal activities through the active tracking and interception of suspect vessels, particularly those exploiting monitoring gaps within the subregion.

Key operational goals include identifying and inspecting vessels engaged in suspicious activities, enhancing cross-border vessel tracking, and maintaining a visible enforcement presence along maritime boundaries. The operation also seeks to validate intelligence derived from risk assessments and strengthen collaboration among fisheries monitoring personnel. Enhancing the analytical capacity of monitoring centers remains a central priority, ensuring that participating countries are better equipped to respond to evolving maritime threats.

The initiative is grounded in a robust legal and institutional framework. Liberia, Côte d'Ivoire, and Ghana are guided by regional agreements that promote joint monitoring, information sharing, and coordinated enforcement. These include provisions under the Convention on Minimum Conditions of Access and related protocols, which emphasize cooperation in monitoring, control, and surveillance. Additional support from the European Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) further reinforces the scope and legitimacy of the operation.

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Covering the exclusive economic zones of Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, and Liberia, the surveillance mission spans extensive maritime areas--reaching up to 200 nautical miles offshore. The operation includes the deployment and return of naval assets, with flexibility to adapt to evolving operational needs.