Liberia: Govt Launches Major Food Security Reports, Signals Shift to Early Action On Hunger

Monrovia - The Government of Liberia has unveiled three major national reports aimed at strengthening food and nutrition security, improving early warning systems, and driving evidence-based interventions, marking what officials describe as a critical step toward building a more resilient food system.

The reports--the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2025, the Comprehensive Food Security and Nutrition Survey (CFSNS) 2025, and the Food and Nutrition Security Crisis Preparedness Plan (CPP)--were officially launched April 8 in Monrovia by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Authorities say the joint release comes amid persistent challenges, including climate shocks, economic pressures, and global supply chain disruptions, which continue to threaten food systems and livelihoods across the country.

Data-Driven Strategy To Combat Hunger

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Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah described the reports as vital tools to strengthen Liberia's national response to food insecurity and improve coordination among stakeholders.

"These documents are essential to guiding our national response to food and nutrition challenges," Nuetah said. "They reflect our commitment to evidence-based planning, coordinated action, and proactive intervention to protect vulnerable populations."

According to the Ministry, the Global Hunger Index 2025 provides an international benchmark to assess Liberia's progress in combating hunger while enhancing transparency and accountability.

New Survey Offers Updated National Insights

The Comprehensive Food Security and Nutrition Survey 2025, which replaces the 2018 edition, delivers updated and nationally representative data on food security, nutrition and livelihoods.

Officials say the findings will play a central role in shaping policy decisions, directing resources and designing targeted interventions across Liberia.

From Reaction To Prevention

Building on the survey's findings, the Crisis Preparedness Plan introduces a unified national framework for early warning, risk assessment and rapid response to emerging food security threats.

Nuetah emphasized that the plan represents a shift from reactive crisis management to preventive action.

"We must not wait for crises to occur before taking action," he said. "This plan enables us to respond early, protect livelihoods, and prevent communities from falling deeper into vulnerability."

Challenges Persist Despite Progress

Despite some gains, the government acknowledged that Liberia continues to face recurring food security challenges, largely driven by climate variability and external economic pressures that disrupt production and access to food.

Partners Urge Action Beyond Data

The launch also underscored the importance of international collaboration in tackling hunger and malnutrition.

Speaking on behalf of the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Pascaline Barankeba, Country Director of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), reaffirmed the UN's support while warning that progress remains insufficient.

"The assessments launched today remind us that the pace and scale of progress remain a cause for concern," Barankeba said.

She urged stakeholders to move beyond analysis and prioritize implementation.

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"Let today mark the moment we shift from data to delivery--no child or woman should be left behind by hunger and malnutrition," she added.

Next Steps: Turning Reports Into Action

The event brought together senior government officials, development partners, international organizations and civil society actors, signaling a broad commitment to advancing Liberia's food security agenda.

The Ministry of Agriculture expressed appreciation to partners who supported the 2025 survey and the development of the Crisis Preparedness Plan through technical assistance, funding and field data collection.

Officials say the next phase will focus on translating the reports into concrete programs and policies that directly improve livelihoods.

As Liberia continues to confront structural and external challenges, authorities maintain that sustained collaboration and decisive implementation will be critical to ensuring long-term food and nutrition security for all citizens.