Liberia: Boakai Submits $45m Supplementary Budget to Liberia Legislature for Review

Published: April 13, 2026

MONROVIA -- President Joseph Boakai has submitted a $45 million supplementary budget to the 55th National Legislature, one of the central reasons behind his decision to recall lawmakers into special session.

In a communication addressed to House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, Boakai outlined the need to adjust the country's fiscal plan in line with additional revenues identified, as required under Section 23.1 of Liberia's Public Financial Management Act.

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The supplementary budget covers the fiscal period from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2026. The bulk of the funding, $40 million, or 89 percent, comes from delayed fiscal year 2025 budget support from the World Bank, while the remaining $5 million derives from domestic revenue overperformance.

Boakai said the reliance on prior-year resources reflects improved domestic revenue mobilization and stronger tax administration, noting the government met its expenditure targets largely through internal means.

If approved, the supplementary budget would increase the total national budget from $1.2497 billion to $1.2947 billion. Domestic revenue would account for 91.3 percent of the revised structure, or $1.1827 billion, while external resources would contribute 8.7 percent, or $112 million.

On the expenditure side, $28.9 million, about 64.3 percent, is proposed for recurrent spending, while $16.1 million, or 35.7 percent, would go toward the Public Sector Investment Plan.

Key sectors slated to benefit include public administration at $11.4 million, health at $10.9 million and education at $7.3 million. Infrastructure and basic services are earmarked for $7.2 million, while security and rule of law institutions would receive $5.1 million. Smaller allocations cover social development, local government, agriculture, industry and commerce, and energy and environment.

Boakai said the budget aligns with his administration's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development and urged lawmakers to act swiftly.

"This proposed supplementary budget represents our continued commitment to prioritizing spending that delivers tangible results," he said.

Shortly after the communication was read in plenary, the House referred the proposal to its Committees on Ways, Means and Finance and Public Accounts, directing them to report back within the timeframe of the special session. The referral motion was introduced by Montserrado County District 2 Rep. Sekou Kanneh and endorsed by the plenary.