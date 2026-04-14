Nigeria: Leaked Chats Between BBN Star Angel and Partner Tumininu Expose the Truth About Marriage Collapse

The news of the collapse of the marriage between former Big Brother Naija housemate Angel Smith and her partner, Tumininu, surfaced today, along with a leaked chat between the couple.

In the leaked chat, Tumi asked Angel if she truly wanted the marriage, and Angel replied that she didn't know why she had made the decision. According to her, so much is still happening with her partner, especially financially, and they aren't connected.

In another screenshot, Tumi asked if she wanted a divorce and complained about their lack of intimacy. She said that if she were a man, she might not want to sleep with Angel anymore because of their ongoing issues around sex.

Angel's partner further revealed that she sold her chains to buy Angel a car, and Angel responded by questioning whether she had asked for the car.

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Hours ago, Tumininu had accused Angel of cheating on her, claiming that she slept with a lady she met on Hinge. The US singer noted how she did everything for Angel, spent over $100k since she arrived in the US and even spent $50k on her birthday.

In another post, she slammed the reality star's mother, telling her to look for her daughter at her new girl's house.

Barely two weeks after they tied the knot, the couple hit a crack in their marriage after a clip surfaced of Tumininu having fun with another woman.

Adding to the speculation, Angel took to Instagram to share cryptic posts, hinting that she wasn't one to mess with and suggesting she might be back on the streets.

Further fueling the speculation, Tumininu, via her Snapchat page, hinted at Angel cheating on him, as she shared a meme that read, "Lost all my hoes to prove to a hoe that I am not a hoe, just to find out she is a hoe".

Their marital crisis is coming less than two weeks after they tied the knot.