Nigeria: Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Pipeline Surveillance Contract Renewal

Justice Bello Kawu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has dismissed a suit seeking to stop the renewal and restructure of the nation's pipeline surveillance contract.

The federal government awarded pipeline survlance contract to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd.

The court made the decision after an exparte motion FCT/HC/M/4534/2026 filed and argued by the Registered Trustees of Peoples Wellbeing Association.

Justice Bello his ruling refuses the request by the claimant/applicant and granted an accelerated hearing of the motion on notice fixed for March 21, 2026.

Consequently, Justice Kawu ordered the applicants to issue and serve the originating processes and other any processes in the suit on the 4th , 5th and 6th defendants, outside the jurisdiction of the court.

Listed as 1st and 6th defendants in the motion are the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd; Pipeline Infrastructure Limited and Abokus Integrated Security Services Ltd.