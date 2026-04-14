Nigeria: Aviation Ministry Orders Staff Personnel Audit

The permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mahmud Adam Kambari, has reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to transparency and accountability in the public service, following a high-level review meeting with Personnel Audit and Skills Gap Analysis (PASGA) consultants on the outcome of the ministry's personnel audit exercise.

Speaking during the meeting, Kambari noted that the personnel audit aligns with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure a comprehensive and credible verification of staff across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He further emphasized that the office of the head of the civil service of the federation has underscored the importance of timely submission of audit reports.

Kambari explained that the exercise is aimed at generating accurate and reliable personnel data within the ministry to enhance workforce planning, eliminate discrepancies, and improve overall efficiency.

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He commended the consultants for their professionalism, diligence, and commitment throughout the exercise.

Earlier, the managing director/chief executive officer of Stransform Limited, Dr. Offiong Archibong highlighted that the Personnel Audit and Skills Gap Analysis (PASGA) project is designed to ensure accurate and up-to-date personnel records, identify skills gaps, and strengthen documentation processes.

She disclosed that out of the ministry's total staff strength of 350, a total of 310 personnel were successfully verified, while 40 staff did not present themselves for the exercise.

Archibong made key recommendations, including the re-verification of unverified staff, enforcement of accountability measures through the office of the head of service, removal of retired personnel from the nominal roll, and the auditing and resolution of discrepancies within the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

She further stated that necessary circulars concerning affected staff, including those yet to receive verification certificates, would be issued through the Human Resources Department to ensure compliance.

In his closing remarks, the director, human resources management of the ministry, Mr. Ejike Osibe described the engagement as a close-out session for the audit exercise.