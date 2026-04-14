Nigeria: Police Rescue 12 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 188 Suspects in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command said it arrested no fewer than 188 suspects linked to various criminal activities and rescued 12 kidnapped victims within the month of March.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen, on Monday in Katsina, said the success was part of the command's ongoing efforts to combat crime.

Sadiq-Aliyu said the command had recorded significant successes in its intensified operations against kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling, and arms trafficking across the state.

He attributed the achievements to intelligence-led operations, strengthened inter-agency collaborations, and sustained patrols in identified flashpoints.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to him, the breakdown of arrests shows that 14 suspected armed robbers, two gunrunners, one suspected car thief, five suspected bandit informants, and 14 suspects linked to homicide were apprehended.

He added that 20 suspected rapists and 22 persons involved in illegal drug peddling were also arrested within the period under review.

The PPRO further revealed the arrest of a notorious member of a gang involved in violent crimes, allegedly linked to the killing of one Abu Abbasi, adding that investigations were ongoing.

He said the command also dismantled criminal networks involving informants and gunrunners supplying logistics to bandits in Dutsinma and Safana Local Government Areas.

Sadiq-Aliyu stated that the 12 rescued kidnapped victims had received medical attention and were reunited with their families.

He listed items recovered during the operations to include two PKT rifles, two AK-47 rifles, three locally fabricated firearms, two ammunition belts, and 974 rounds of live ammunition.