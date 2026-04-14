Nigeria: Senator Adeola Emerges Ogun APC's Consensus Governorship Candidate

Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday night, adopted Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola as its consensus governorship candidate.

Adeola, who is the Senator representing Ogun West district at the 10th Senate, was adopted during the APC's strategic caucus meeting held at the party's State Secretariat on Abiola Way, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The meeting, which was summoned by the state chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, had in attendance the incumbent state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, three former governors of the state: Aremo Segun Osoba, Senator Gbenga Daniel and Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Others included Senator Kola Bajomo, Senator Salisu Shuaib, who is currently representing Ogun Central at the National Assembly (NASS), Senator Gbenga Kaka, Senator Gbenga Obadara, among other caucus members.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The adoption followed Governor Abiodun's address to the meeting, in which he stated that he had spoken with other aspirants from Ogun West, including Hon. Gboyega Nasir Isiaka and Hon. Abiodun Akinlade, to step down for Senator Adeola.

In his acceptance speech, Adeola declared that he would not let Ogun, the Gateway State, and the APC down, vowing to also sustain the state's trajectory as the fastest-growing economy and industrial haven among the comity of states in the country.

"Now are all the sacrifices that my brothers have put together to ensure this day comes to pass. I believe in oneness and the unity of our dear states, and Ogun West by extension. I know the vision for this state. I know how passionate and how central this state is to the federal republic of Nigeria".

"As far as maintaining our status aside on the base on the most industrialised state in Nigeria, aside being the fastest growing economy in Nigeria, all effort that have been put in place to ensure that we reposition this state and takes our pride of place in the community of states in this country are well recognised".

"Your excellency, my dear leaders that are here, I want to assure you, sir, I will not let you down. I promise to keep the flag flying and to retain and maintain the unity, peace, and progress that have taken place in Ogun State over the last three years and beyond. I can assure you I will not derail".

"I will not the ship I'm about to take over I will make sure that it does not derail amen and by the special grace of God I will do my best my utmost best to keep every member of our great party together to keep all the state together and to ensure that irrespective of our political alignment due to car cause we are one big irreversible family".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Going forward from today, Your Excellencies and all the leaders of the party, I want to assure you that a new Ogun state is born and everything that needs to be done to keep us together to keep us as one in the visible entity so that we can take Ogun state to the promised land and to the next level we all desire. I will keep the flag flying, and I will keep the flame on, once again, your excellency, the leaders of our great party. I want to thank you, sir."