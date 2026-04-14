Liberia: LEC Launches Smart Metering Project to Combat Power Theft, Enhance Service Delivery

Paynesville — The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), in partnership with Senapt Liberia Trading LLC, has officially commissioned a transformative smart metering project designed to overhaul electricity distribution, ensure billing accuracy and streamline service delivery across the country.

The launch, held Monday at the Paynesville Town Hall under the theme: "Powering Liberia's Future, One Smart Meter at a Time."

The rollout of the smart metering project is expected to begin with Paynesville and its environs- marking a significant shift in the utility provider's approach to resource management and customer service.

According to project organizers, the initiative introduces a robust Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This prepaid system allows customers to purchase electricity in advance and monitor their consumption patterns in real-time.

The technology is expected to provide much-needed transparency, effectively ending long-standing billing disputes and curbing the persistent issue of power theft that has plagued the national grid.

In a joint statement, Senapt Managing Director Nadeem Ahmad and LEC Deputy Managing Director for Operations, Thomas Z. Wonkerwon, emphasized that the AMI project is poised to modernize electricity access.

They noted that the transition will offer more reliable and convenient services for both residential households and the business community.

"This project will transform how we manage electricity in Liberia, providing a bridge to more efficient energy use and better accountability," they noted.

Under the new system, the purchasing process has been simplified for the consumer.

Customers can now procure electricity via mobile money platforms or through authorized vendors. Upon purchase, they receive a 20-digit token to be entered into their meters for immediate activation.

The LEC Acting Managing Director Wonkerwon further highlighted that the smart meters will eliminate the practice of "estimated billing"--a frequent point of contention for consumers.

The meters also feature real-time low-credit alerts and a "pay-as-you-use" structure, giving Liberians greater control over their energy expenditures.

The rollout of the smart metering project is a key component of LEC's broader strategy to modernize Liberia's energy sector and expand the reach of a stable power supply and drew a diverse group of stakeholders, including members of the National Legislature, high-ranking government officials, and residents of Paynesville.