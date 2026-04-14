Liberia: Raji Rubbishes 'April 18 Deadline' Rumors - Insists LFA Leadership Remains Intact Until Polls

Monrovia — Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha Raji has fired back at critics demanding his exit, categorically dismissing claims that his administration must vacate office by April 18 if elections are not held.

Addressing his monthly media engagement at the headquarters of the LFA in Congo Town on Monday April 13, Raji clarified that the LFA Statutes contain no "sunset clause" that would create a leadership vacuum in the event of electoral delays.

"There is no law that says after April 18, if elections are not held, we should leave office," Raji told a room of sports reporters. "We remain in place until elections are conducted. It is as simple as that."

Show Me the Law'

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The LFA boss challenged stakeholders who have been "parading" the April 18 deadline to cite the specific legal provisions supporting their claims.

He suggested that the narrative is born out of a fundamental misinterpretation of the football governing body's governing documents.

"I would have loved for those stakeholders to make specific reference to the statutes," Raji said. "Their failure to do so clearly shows a lack of understanding of the provisions and their interpretation."

Raji's administration has come under fire from a bloc of stakeholders who argue that the four-year mandate of the current Executive Committee (EC) expires this month.

However, Raji maintains that the EC cannot be blamed for the current stalemate, noting that the leadership did not initiate the legal hurdles that stalled the process.

The 'Criminality Clause' Stand-off

The LFA President also addressed the contentious "criminality clause" within the statutes a provision that has sparked heated debate among potential candidates. While some have called for an immediate amendment to allow broader participation, Raji warned that he does not have the unilateral power to tinker with the law.

"To come to the table as President and say I will compromise the statutes would put me and members of the Executive Committee at risk, including possible removal," he noted.

He further defended the association's rigid adherence to its rules, citing the historical precedent of George Weah, who was once deemed ineligible for the LFA presidency because he did not meet the statutory requirements at the time.

Waiting on the Electoral Committee

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With the recent lifting of a court injunction that had previously paralyzed the electoral process, Raji confirmed that the ball is now in the court of the LFA Electoral Committee.

"The election will be held under the instructions and guidelines of the Electoral Committee," Raji stated. "We are working along with FIFA and CAF, and at no point has this Executive Committee delayed or denied any individual the opportunity to participate."

The LFA is currently awaiting a revised timetable from the independent body to steer the association toward the much anticipated polls. Until then, Raji insists, the current leadership is going nowhere.