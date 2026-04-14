Nigeria: Coalition Expresses Concern Over Katsina ADC Crisis

14 April 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Yusuf Shaibu

Members of the Coalition of Good Leadership Groups in Nigeria have expressed concern over the ongoing crisis within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Katsina State, which has escalated into a legal dispute before a competent court.

The coalition's national chairman, Comrade Shamsuddeen Suleiman and secretary-general, Comrade John Okoronkwo, said after extensive deliberations, they recognise and support the leadership of Hon. Musa Usman Wamba as the authentic chairman of ADC in Katsina State.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the coalition noted attempts by a faction of stakeholders to hijack the leadership structure of ADC from the duly elected executives.

"Such actions not only undermine the constitution of the party but also threaten democratic principles and the rule of law in Katsina State and Nigeria at large.

"In light of the foregoing, we appeal to all the parties involved to refrain from any further actions that may prejudice the ongoing judicial process. As a law-abiding body, we firmly support the court process and urge all stakeholders to respect the sanctity of the judiciary and allow due process to take its full course," Suleiman said.

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