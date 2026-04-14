Nigeria: Northern Leaders Raise Concerns Over Rising Attacks

Northern leaders yesterday raised concerns about rising terrorist attacks in the region despite the presence of a special security team from the United States military to help salvage the situation.

The apex northern socio-cultural organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), stated this while condemning the killing of traders following military airstrike on Jilli market along the Borno-Yobe border.

ACF said even with the arrival of American troops in Nigeria for training and intelligence gathering, there has been escalation of terrorist activities.

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ACF national publicity secretary, Prof. T. A. Muhammad-Baba, told LEADERSHIP that there was the need for a thorough investigation into the Borno market bombing , and for the report to be made public.

While calling for the federal government to compensate the victims, ACF said it was only concerned about the innocent traders killed accidentally.

"We have been calling on the authorities to do something about it. What is sad is that the military authorities have never taken - to the best of our knowledge - any disciplinary action against whoever is responsible.

"If investigations are conducted, the results have never been made public and then this is even surprising given the so-called arrival of the Americans to help us with our so-called intelligence and training. Where is the intelligence? Where is the training? Why is this thing happening? Why has there been a sudden escalation in incidents of terrorist activities since the Americans came?

"The thing is that the intelligence is not discouraging the attacks. It is proof that up to now the country's political and military authorities have not decided to firmly deal with this problem, and innocent people continue suffering," it said.

The forum acknowledged the need to exterminate terrorists but wondered why nobody is held accountable every time intelligence fails and civilians are killed.

ACF went on: "We condemn the incident. We call for thorough investigations. We call for compensation for the dead and the injured and we call on the military and political authorities to come clean and tell us exactly what happened? And why and who is being held responsible and what measures are taken to prevent such occurrences?"

"Of course, we know that these Americans themselves are not very good at that. Don't forget, in the Iran-Israeli and American war recently, a bomb dropped on over 150 school kids. Is this going to be repeated in Nigeria? Is it the help that the Americans are giving us? Exactly what is happening? We don't know, and we are very much dismayed, outraged, and scandalised" the forum stated.

IED Kills Commanding Officer, 6 Soldiers In Another Borno Attack

Four days after the loss of Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, the commanding officer of 29 Task Force Brigade in Benisheik alongside some soldiers , another commanding officer of sector 3 , Joint Task Force (North East) Monguno alongside six soldiers have been killed by improvised explosive device ( IED ) planted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

A statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Maiduguri by the media information officer of Operation Hadin Kai (OPKH), Lt Col Sani Uba, said the troops came under an isolated terrorist attack on Charlie 13 location in Monguno, in the late hours of 12 April 2026.

He said following intense fire exchanges, the terrorists were put to flight, with troops maintaining control of the location.

"Regrettably, the commanding officer, while courageously proceeding to the troops' location to personally assess the situation, encountered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which severely affected his vehicle, leading to his death alongside six other gallant personnel," Uba said.

The OPHK media information officer said the commanding officer's actions, even after the immediate threat had been neutralised, reflected the highest traditions of military leadership; courage, selfless service, and leading from the front.

"His willingness to move towards the troops in the heat of battle, despite the prevailing danger, stands as a profound testament to his valour, sense of duty, and unwavering commitment to the welfare and operational effectiveness of his men," the statement read.

Lt Col Uba added that Operation Hadin Kai deeply mourns the loss of this exceptional officer and the other brave personnel who paid the supreme price in service to the nation.

He said their sacrifice will forever remain etched in the memory of the Armed Forces and the grateful nation they served.

Atiku's Criticism Of Jilli Airstrikes Reckless, Misleading - Presidency

Meanwhile, the Presidency has described the criticism of recent airstrikes in Jilli by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as reckless and misleading.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Communications, Sunday Dare, in a statement shared on his X handle, faulted Atiku for what he called the politicisation of a military operation.

Dare said the Nigerian Air Force carried out targeted, intelligence-led airstrikes at the weekend on insurgent positions within and around the Jilli axis.

According to him, although the location is still referred to as "Jilli Market," it had for years been overtaken and repurposed as a logistics and trading hub for terrorist elements, including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province.

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Dare stated that the area no longer functioned as a legitimate civilian marketplace, but had evolved into an operational node within the insurgency's supply chain, facilitating movement, coordination and sustenance of violent actors.

The presidential aide said Atiku's claim that the government was targeting civilians ignored this context.

"For Atiku Abubakar to ignore this context and frame a legitimate military action as an attack on civilians is not only misleading--it is reckless," he said.

Dare added that such remarks risk undermining public understanding and the morale of security personnel involved in ongoing operations.

He also pointed to what he described as a contradiction in Atiku's position, noting that while the former vice president had criticised the government over insecurity, he had also condemned what he termed decisive, intelligence-driven action.

"That is not principled opposition--it is opportunism," he said.

The Presidency maintained that the country's Armed Forces were committed to ongoing efforts to secure the nation and warned against what it described as 'selective outrage' in matters of national security.