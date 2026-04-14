Nigeria: Iyabo Obasanjo Steps Down From Ogun Governorship Race, Backs APC Consensus Candidate Yayi

14 April 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Moses Orjime

Ogun State governorship aspirant, Iyabo Obasanjo, has announced the suspension of her 2027 ambition following the emergence of Senator Solomon Adeola, widely known as Yayi, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate.

Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, disclosed her decision in a statement issued on Monday.

According to her, the move became necessary after Adeola was adopted at a party caucus meeting held in Abeokuta.

"I congratulate him and wish him every success," she said. "I also thank the state and national leaders of our great party for the opportunity to participate in the nomination process.

"Based on these developments, I have decided to suspend my gubernatorial aspiration.

"To my supporters across Ogun State, I am deeply grateful for your calm, steadfast support and unwavering trust throughout this journey. Together, we move forward with patience, strength, and hope."

Adeola, who represents Ogun West in the Senate, secured his position as the party's consensus candidate during the meeting at the APC secretariat in Abeokuta.

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