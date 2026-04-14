Liberia: Legislature Shows Signs of Reform, but Trust Gap Persists

The National Legislature is beginning to show signs of reform, according to a new governance assessment report that points to incremental improvements in transparency, oversight, and institutional performance--while warning that deep-rooted challenges continue to undermine public trust.

The report, released amid growing public scrutiny of governance institutions, paints a cautiously optimistic picture that lawmakers are becoming more active and responsive, but the pace of reform remains slow and fragile.

The report was produced and released by LEGISLATIVE MONITORING COALITION OF LIBERIA (LEMCOL), co-funded by the European Union and the Embassies of Ireland and Sweden under the Liberia Electoral Support Project (LESP). The project is managed by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and jointly implemented by UN Women and The Netherlands Institute for Multi-Party Democracy (NIMD).

Compared to previous assessments, the latest findings indicate measurable--though modest--progress in how the Legislature conducts its work. Key improvements were noted in committee engagements, public hearings, and responsiveness to national issues.

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Observers say this reflects a gradual shift in how lawmakers perceive their constitutional role.

"While the pace of reform may not be as fast as many citizens would prefer, the direction is important," Theophilus Gipley of CEMESP, who read the report on behalf of the coalition, said. "There is evidence that the Legislature is becoming more responsive, especially on issues of national urgency."

Recent legislative actions -- such as increased scrutiny of public spending, engagement with currency management debates, and reviews of key policy proposals -- underscore this evolving posture.

Historically, the Legislature has faced sharp criticism for weak oversight, limited transparency, and declining public confidence. Earlier reports highlighted concerns including poor accountability mechanisms, politicized decision-making, and minimal citizen engagement.

The new report suggests that while these issues persist, there are early signs of change including more active committee scrutiny of national proposals, increased willingness to summon public officials, improved documentation of proceedings and greater media visibility of legislative work.

These gains, though incremental, represent a shift from a previously low baseline.

Despite these improvements, the report makes clear that public confidence in the Legislature remains fragile.

Many citizens continue to express concerns about corruption, lack of transparency, and a perceived disconnect between elected officials and their constituents.

"These improvements are encouraging, but they have not yet translated into widespread public trust," the report notes. "Sustained reforms and consistent accountability will be required to rebuild confidence."

Role of Oversight in Democratic Growth

Experts say the Legislature's evolving posture is significant within the nation's broader democratic journey, especially given the country's history of governance challenges.

A stronger Legislature, they argue, is essential for ensuring responsible public spending, preventing abuse of power, promoting transparency in national decision-making and strengthening democratic institutions.

"The Legislature is central to Liberia's governance architecture," a member of the coalition explained. "Any improvement in its performance has ripple effects across the entire system."

The report credits increased media scrutiny and civil society advocacy as major drivers behind the observed improvements.

Investigative journalism, public debates, and civic engagement have placed lawmakers under growing pressure to act transparently and responsibly.

"Public accountability is not happening in a vacuum," the report notes. "It is being shaped by sustained pressure from journalists, advocacy groups, and an increasingly informed citizenry."

Despite the positive trajectory, many warn that Liberia's Legislature remains at a crossroads.

Key reforms still required include stronger anti-corruption safeguards, improved financial disclosure systems, institutionalized transparency practices and enhanced citizen engagement mechanisms.

"There is progress, yes--but it is fragile," the NIMD official cautioned. "Without sustained commitment, these gains could easily be reversed."

Highlights of the Report

The report, covering January to March 2026, is based on direct observation of 39 plenary sittings across both the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate. It assesses legislative performance using four key democratic indicators--transparency, accountability, participation, and inclusion--aligned with the Legislature's constitutional mandate of lawmaking, oversight, and representation.

According to LEMCOL, all 39 plenary sessions during the period were fully open to civil society organizations, the media, and the public--a marked improvement from the previous quarter, when access was restricted in some instances. Observers described this as a "strong foundation for democratic legitimacy," though they noted that committee-level deliberations remain closed, limiting full public oversight of the legislative process.

The report also highlights progress in procedural discipline, with sessions consistently adhering to approved agendas. Instances of unjustified deviations dropped sharply--from 38 percent in February to zero in March--signaling improved internal coordination and respect for legislative procedures.

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However, punctuality remains a persistent challenge. Both chambers routinely failed to convene at their mandated times, with the Senate frequently starting sessions after noon and, in one case, as late as 2:00 p.m. While the House of Representatives showed some improvement--reducing delays from over two hours in January to about 30-60 minutes--it still fell short of compliance with its own rules.

LEMCOL further identified a major transparency gap in public access to legislative information. Although the Legislature now maintains an official website--a development described as progress compared to the previous quarter--more than 85 percent of key documents, including bills and reports, remain inaccessible through formal channels. Instead, they are often shared informally via social media platforms, particularly Facebook pages of individual lawmakers.

This reliance on unofficial channels, the report warns, creates barriers to information access, especially for citizens in rural areas, as well as for researchers and journalists seeking reliable and archived legislative data.

The report offers a balanced assessment that the legislature is improving--but slowly, and from a position of longstanding weakness.

As the country confronts economic pressures and governance challenges, the effectiveness of its Legislature will remain a defining factor in shaping public trust, policy outcomes, and the future of Liberia's democracy.