Liberia: LFA Sets May 15 Election Date, Imposes 5-Day Candidate Deadline

With Liberia's football elections back on track, the LFA Elections Committee has set May 15 as the new date--but candidates now face a tight five-day window to secure their place on the ballot.

In a formal statement issued late Monday, April 13, Meo D. Beyan confirmed that the elections will be held in Paynesville City, Montserrado County, following the lifting of a court injunction that had stalled the process.

Prospective candidates have until 5 p.m. on April 17 to submit their applications and fees to the LFA Secretariat in Congo Town, a deadline the Elections Committee says will be strictly enforced.

"Given the delay occasioned by the recent court process, all potential candidates are required to strictly adhere to these new dates," Beyan said. "Applications filed after the deadline will not be accepted."

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Following the submission phase, the committee will begin vetting candidates from April 18 to April 30, assessing eligibility based on the LFA's 2018 Approved Statutes and the March 8, 2026 guidelines--rules that have been at the center of a legal dispute between incumbent LFA President Mustapha I. Raji and challenger Cassell Kuoh.

The Official Candidates List is expected to be published on April 30, determining which aspirants qualify to contest the election.

The Liberia Football Association has also notified FIFA of the court's decision and the resumption of the electoral process. FIFA has acknowledged the update and indicated it will "remain engaged" and "closely monitor every step" to ensure compliance with international statutes.

The international body's involvement reflects the high stakes, as further legal challenges could trigger intervention measures, including the appointment of a normalization committee or even a suspension of Liberia from international football.

While the revised timeline allows the LFA to maintain momentum following the court ruling, it leaves little room for delay as candidates scramble to meet the deadline.

With just days remaining before applications close, attention has turned to whether Kuoh will formally enter the race following his recent court victory, and whether additional challengers will emerge to contest Raji's bid for a third term.

The coming days are expected to shape the field in what is set to be a pivotal election for the future of football in Liberia.

Official 2026 Election Timetable

April 13-17: Application Window (Closes April 17, 5:00 PM)

April 18-30: Vetting & Candidate Verification Process

April 30: Publication of Final Official Candidates List

May 15: ELECTIVE CONGRESS (Paynesville City)