Liberia: Rep. Kolubah On the Edge As Colleagues Move Toward Possible Impeachment

Political tensions are rising within the House of Representatives as Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah faces mounting pressure from colleagues over allegations of "gross breach of duty and violation of oath of office"--a development that could potentially escalate into impeachment proceedings.

In a dramatic turn, the House's Rules, Order and Administration Committee has granted Rep. Kolubah a two-day reprieve to secure legal representation, temporarily slowing down what appears to be a fast-moving disciplinary process.

The Committee's decision follows a formal request by Kolubah, who argued that the timing of the hearing--coming on the heels of the national Fast and Prayer observance--made it nearly impossible to retain legal counsel.

"I acknowledged receipt of your citation... summoning me to a hearing," Kolubah wrote to the Committee. "Given the Fast & Prayer holiday and non-working days... it's impossible to hire the services of a legal representation in time."

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While Kolubah requested five business days, the Committee granted only Monday and Tuesday, ordering him to return on Wednesday at 10:00 AM with his lawyers.

He also raised constitutional concerns, questioning the Committee's jurisdiction and stressing the need for expert legal guidance.

"Your communication raises significant constitutional questions... I require time to hire and consult with legal practitioners... to ensure my rights are properly protected," he stated.

The proceedings stem from complaints filed by fellow lawmaker Sumo Mulbah and Gregory Coleman, prompting the Committee to initiate an inquiry under Articles 38 and 76 of the Constitution.

While the full details of the allegations have not been publicly disclosed, they center on claims of misconduct serious enough to constitute a violation of Kolubah's oath of office--grounds that, if substantiated, could justify disciplinary sanctions or even impeachment.

Why Are Colleagues Moving Against Kolubah?

Beyond the formal complaints, the situation reflects deeper tensions within the Legislature, where Kolubah has long been a controversial and outspoken figure. His recent comments about the Liberia-Guinea border dispute might have placed him at his breaking point, though some believe that there are more to the ongoing saga.

Known for his fiery rhetoric and frequent criticism of both the Executive and legislative leadership, Kolubah has often positioned himself as a populist voice challenging the political establishment.

But that same posture, observers say, may have contributed to growing friction with colleagues.

Several factors are believed to be driving the push against him including security concerns, political friction, and institutional discipline. Kolubah's confrontational style has reportedly strained relationships within the House, making him a frequent target of internal pushback. Lawmakers may be seeking to reinforce standards of conduct and assert the authority of the Legislature and with the involvement of the Liberia National Police leadership, the matter may also touch on broader issues of public order or interactions between lawmakers and security agencies.

"This is not just a legal matter--it is also political," one legislative observer noted. "Kolubah has been a disruptive voice, and there are those who believe the House is now trying to rein him in."

The case raises important constitutional questions about the scope of legislative oversight, due process for elected officials and the threshold for impeachment under Liberian law.

If the Committee finds sufficient evidence, the matter could proceed to the full plenary, where lawmakers would decide on further actions, including possible impeachment proceedings.

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Supporters of the investigation argue that no lawmaker is above the law and that the process demonstrates the Legislature's commitment to accountability.

Critics, however, warn that such proceedings risk being perceived as politically motivated if not handled transparently and fairly.

"The credibility of this process will depend on due process and evidence--not personalities," a legal expert said.

With the two-day extension granted, all eyes are now on Wednesday's hearing, where Kolubah is expected to appear with legal counsel to formally respond to the allegations.

The outcome could have far-reaching implications--not only for Kolubah's political future but also for legislative discipline, internal cohesion, and democratic governance in Liberia.