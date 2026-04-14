Liberia: CSO Demands Urgent Reforms On Jobs, Electricity, Water

The Movement for the Tenets of Democracy in Liberia (MTDL) has called on the government to take immediate and decisive action to address the country's worsening unemployment, water, and electricity challenges, warning that continued inaction could deepen economic hardship for ordinary citizens.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the group said Liberia continues to struggle with critical post-conflict development challenges more than two decades after the end of its civil crises, noting that access to reliable electricity, safe drinking water, and sustainable employment opportunities remains limited across the country.

According to MTDL, despite significant international support and economic relief provided to Liberia over the years, the expected improvements in living conditions have not materialized for many citizens.

The organization referenced the US$4.5 billion debt relief granted to Liberia in 2010 by international partners, which was intended to strengthen the government's ability to rebuild infrastructure and expand essential services. The group also noted that Liberia received an estimated average of US$453.5 million in development assistance between 2023 and 2025, yet key social and economic indicators remain troubling.

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MTDL expressed concern that Liberia still relies heavily on electricity imports from neighboring Ivory Coast, especially during peak seasons, describing the situation as evidence of insufficient long-term investment in domestic power generation and infrastructure.

The group further criticized what it termed disproportionate government spending on salaries and benefits for lawmakers and senior officials, reportedly ranging between US$10,000 and US$15,000 per month, while many Liberians struggle with unemployment and limited access to basic services.

"Liberia's development depends on responsible governance and people-centered investments," the statement emphasized.

MTDL urged the administration and members of the Legislature to demonstrate leadership by voluntarily reducing their own salaries and benefits, eliminating wasteful public expenditures, and redirecting savings toward job creation initiatives, electricity expansion, and improved water systems nationwide.

The organization stressed that any salary adjustments should not affect civil servants, warning that reductions targeting lower-income public employees could worsen existing economic pressures.

MTDL concluded by calling for urgent policy reforms aimed at stimulating private-sector growth, expanding economic opportunities for youth, and ensuring that development assistance translates into tangible benefits for the Liberian people.