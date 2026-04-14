Nigeria: 2.2m Candidates Set for Utme 2026

All is now in place for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) prepares to commence the nationwide exercise on April 16, with over 2.2 million candidates expected to participate.

The examination, scheduled to run until April 22, will take place across 966 accredited Computer-Based Test, or CBT, centres nationwide, following the delisting of 23 centres over poor performance during the mock exercise.

JAMB has directed all candidates to print their examination notification slips, which contain essential details including date, time, and venue, warning that failure to comply could disrupt participation.

The Board, in a statement through its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, stressed that candidates must familiarise themselves with their centres ahead of time to avoid last-minute challenges.

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In a decisive move to safeguard the integrity of the examination, JAMB has rolled out enhanced security measures and warned that it would enforce strict penalties against malpractice.

Candidates have also been cautioned against bringing prohibited items into examination halls.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, charged examination officials to demonstrate utmost professionalism, noting that the success of the UTME hinges largely on their performance.

He disclosed that 11 technical officers had already been delisted for poor performance, with further sanctions underway.

While commending officials for the relative success of the mock UTME, Oloyede emphasised the need for thorough technical assessments at centres, revealing that lapses in this area accounted for most of the challenges recorded earlier.

To boost performance, the board has introduced incentives for high-performing teams while deploying cutting-edge technology, including a newly tested alternate examination system with a reported 90 per cent success rate.

JAMB also assured inclusivity, stating that candidates living with disabilities would be adequately catered for through the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group, JEOG.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, has initiated a partnership with JAMB to adopt CBT for its staff promotion examinations, further underscoring the Board's growing reputation in examination administration.

Across states, including Abuja and Ogun, JAMB officials have intensified oversight of CBT centres, urging operators previously flagged for deficiencies to urgently rectify issues or face sanctions.

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Beyond the UTME, the Federal Government has rolled out a nationwide Learner Identification Number, LIN, for students, a digital system expected to strengthen data management, curb examination fraud, and enhance transparency in the education sector.