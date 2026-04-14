Liberia: Rep. Kolubah Begs for Time to Secure Legal Counsel As Deputy Speaker Fallah Predicts Action Against Lawmaker

Monrovia — Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah has requested additional time to secure legal counsel as a House committee investigates allegations that his recent comments on the Guinea-Liberia border dispute threaten national security.

Kolubah but pleaded with the committee for a brief delay to obtain legal advice. The committee, however, granted him only two days to return with his lawyer and respond to the allegations.

The lawmaker is under scrutiny following a complaint filed by Montserrado County District #3 Representative Sumo Mulbah, who called for Kolubah's expulsion. Mulbah accused him of undermining Liberia's sovereignty after allegedly stating that the disputed territory belongs to Guinea.

The House of Representatives has since mandated its committee to review the complaint and submit recommendations on the matter.

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While the investigation is ongoing, Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah has indicated that disciplinary action is likely.

"There will be action on this (Rep. Kolubah's alleged action). But that's the politics. This is the tradition we have to change in our country today," he said. "I heard some of them saying Yekeh did it yesterday. He used the same tactics to insult, attack and brought the George Weah government down, why they can't forget about Yekeh? But is that the legacy we want to set? We should continue to be in a cycle? Because you insulted me yesterday so today I should come and insult you. What lessons we want to give to our kids...? No, I disagree with that. If he did it yesterday, there must be a room for change so that the next generation can come and say no."

Lawmaker Begs For Times

In a communication to the Committee, Rep. Kolubah appealed for five (5) working days to retain counsel, citing the recent Fast and Prayer holiday and closure of law offices between April 10 and 12, which he said, made it difficult to engage legal services ahead of the hearing, initially scheduled for Monday, April 13, 2026.

The lawmaker further noted that the matter raises significant constitutional issues, including questions regarding the Committee's jurisdiction, and emphasized the need to consult with legal practitioners experienced in constitutional law to ensure his rights are adequately protected.

Committee Grants Two Days

However, during its hearing on Monday, the Committee granted the request in part, indicating that five days would be excessive given the limited timeframe of the ongoing Special Session. Following a motion, the Committee allowed a two-day extension effective Monday.

Committee Chair, James Kolleh, assured that the proceedings would be conducted in line with the House's rules and procedures, guaranteeing due process. He subsequently announced Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 10:00 AM as the new date for the hearing.

Rep. Kolubah is currently under investigation for alleged "Gross Breach of Duty and Violation of Oath of Office," pursuant to Articles 38 and 76 of the Constitution of Liberia.

What Has Rep. Kolubah Done To Warrant Expulsion?

Investigation of Rep. Kolubah stems two formal complaints submitted by Montserrado County District 3 Representative, Sumo Mulbah, and Police Inspector General, Gregory O. W. Coleman.

Rep. Mulbah's Complaint

Rep. Mulbah, in his communication, accuses fellow Montserrado County lawmaker Kolubah of gross breach of duty, misconduct in office, and violation of his oath.

The communication alleges that Kolubah publicly suggested that disputed territory between Liberia and Guinea belongs to Guinea, something which he claims is inconsistent with Liberia's official position.

Rep Mulbah argues that such statements undermine Liberia's territorial integrity, weaken its diplomatic standing, and bring the Legislature into disrepute.

The Montserrado lawmaker wrote to crave the indulgence of his colleagues to expel Rep. Kolubah and possibly disqualifies him from holding future public office, in line with Article 62 of the 1986 Constitution.

"Now comes, the Honorable House of Representatives of the Republic of Liberia, sitting as a Grand Inquest pursuant to Article 62 of the Constitution of Liberia (1986), and hereby present a request for expulsion of Hon. Yekeh Kolubah, for acts and conduct amounting to Gross Breach of Duty, Misconduct in Office, and Violation of his Oath of Office," read the communication.

Police Chief's Complaint

In a separate but related communication, Liberia's Police Inspector General, Gregory O. W. Coleman, warned that Kolubah's remarks pose potential risks to national security, public safety, and state stability.

Col. Coleman noted that the statements could inflame tensions in already sensitive border communities and may have been referenced by Guinean actors, thereby complicating Liberia's diplomatic posture.

The police chief furthers that such comments could contribute to unrest or instability, particularly in regions affected by the territorial dispute, and may approach the threshold of a breach of peace.

"I write with urgency to formally bring to your attention a matter that raises serious concern for national security, public safety, and the stability of the Republic," stated the police boss in his communication.

"Recent public statements attributed to Hon. Yekeh Kolubah, asserting, without any verified legal, diplomatic, or treaty basis, that territory currently under contention between the Republic of Liberia and the Republic of Guinea belongs to Guinea, have generated significant concern at both the domestic and international levels."

House's Decision

Following deliberations, plenary took a decision to forward both matters of the same nature to its Committee on Rules Order and Administration to report back to full plenary sitting within the special session.

The decision was predicated upon a motion proffered by Montserrado County Electoral District 4 Representative, Michael Thomas.

The outcome of the probe could determine whether formal expulsion proceedings could be initiated against Rep. Kolubah.

Deputy Speaker Accused As Mastermind

Rep. Kolubah has alleged that the entire process to have him expelled from the House is being masterminded by Deputy Speaker, Thomas P. Fallah.

Rep. Kolubah, who vowed to be relentless in speaking out ills in society, and particularly at the Legislature, said he's undeterred about whatever expulsion or suspension threat.

"Just continue to spread money around. Fallah, you think you can remove me? You can never take me from here. You think I don't know your plan? Oh, you think you will close my mouth? You are a joker. I will continue speaking until the right things are done in here," Rep. Kolubah threw out a challenge.

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But despite this, speculation is high within the corridor of the House that the expulsion is most likely as the matter has the peak for the decision only waiting for formalities leading for such move.

Deputy Speaker Prejudices Investigation

While the Committee has not begun official hearing into the matter, Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, who appeared on the OK Morning Rush on OK FM, made an emphatic statement that suggests the outcome of the investigation will at all cost hold Rep. Kolubah culpable of wrongdoing.

Kolubah, however, has pushed back strongly, accusing Fallah of orchestrating a plot to remove him from the Legislature--an allegation the Deputy Speaker denies.

"Fallah, you think you can remove me? You can never take me from here... I will continue speaking until the right things are done in here," Kolubah said defiantly.

Some critics argue that Fallah's public comments predicting punishment could prejudice the outcome of the committee's investigation, raising concerns about fairness and due process.

The committee is expected to hear from Kolubah before making its recommendations to the full House.

House Probes Grand Gedeh Rep. Debee

In a related development, the Committee has also scheduled Grand Gedeh County Electoral District #3 Representative, Jacob C. Debee, II, to appear today, Tuesday, April 14, 2026 in response to a complaint filed by Nimba County Electoral District #5 Representative, Kortor S. Kwagrue, regarding allegations of financial impropriety linked to statements about funding for recent legislative visit to the Liberia-Guinea border.