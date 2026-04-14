Liberia: After Mob Attack, Red Cross Begins Rebuilding Destroyed Rivercess Village - - but Fear, Hunger and Insecurity Persist

Rebuilding has begun: The Liberia National Red Cross Society has started delivering materials to rebuild 24 homes destroyed in the February 15 attack.

Basic needs unmet: Displaced families say they still lack food, clean water and essential household items.

Security gap remains: Residents and officials warn that limited police presence is leaving the community vulnerable to further violence.

BETHEL —

On a recent humid morning here, the sound of shovels breaking earth has returned for the first time since a mob burned nearly the entire community last month.

This time, the digging is not for destruction -- but for rebuilding. Workers and residents have begun shaping dirt bricks using newly delivered tools from the Liberia National Red Cross Society, which has pledged to rebuild 24 homes destroyed in the attack.

But even as construction begins, residents say their most urgent needs remain unmet: food, clean water -- and security.

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"Nothing -- no clothes, no food," said Victoria Smith, a resident who lost her home in the attack. "We live here on green plantain, with cassava. You can't live on cassava alone."

The Red Cross intervention marks the first significant response since the attack, which displaced more than 150 people after homes, kitchens and food supplies were destroyed after about 100 men from a neighbouring village attacked the village believing that people here had been responsible for the disappearance of a man from their village. According to Oniel Bestman, Red Cross communications director, funding for the rebuilding effort comes from the Swedish Red Cross through its Initial Response Fund, as well as from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"Houses were burned -- these people need roofs over their heads," said Gregory T. Blamoh, CEO and Secretary General of the Red Cross said, describing the plan to provide materials while residents contribute labor.

Under the initiative, families have begun clearing land and preparing dirt bricks, the first step toward rebuilding. For many here, the arrival of tools has brought a sense of relief.

"Actually, we were feeling bad, but this time around -- Red Cross coming in for us," said Smith. "But the visible signs of progress contrast sharply with daily life in Bethel. "We don't get food; we don't get safe drinking water. So, we are begging them."

Byron W. Zahnwea, River Cess County superintendent, said the Red Cross is currently the only group providing direct assistance but warned that limited security capacity remains a major constraint.

He said the entire county has fewer than 40 security personnel, making it difficult to prevent or quickly respond to incidents like the Bethel attack.

The Red Cross said its intervention is focused on immediate shelter, with other needs to follow.

"There are a few things to consider here," said Blamoh. "First, the security of the community is the county authority's responsibility. We are addressing the issue of housing... once they are resettled, we look at the issue of livelihood."

He said the next phase would focus on helping residents return to their sources of income, particularly farming, after rebuilding is complete.

While rebuilding has begun, there is still no clear plan to address immediate food needs.

Isaac B. Williams, the county information officer, said there has been no formal discussion within the local administration on how to respond to food shortages in the town.

Residents say that gap is already being felt.

Byron W. Zahnwea, River Cess County ssuperintendent, said the Red Cross is currently the only group providing direct assistance but warned that limited security capacity remains a major constraint.

He said the entire county has fewer than 40 security personnel, making it difficult to prevent or quickly respond to incidents like the Bethel attack.

Meanwhile families continue to sleep in crowded conditions under a palaver hut and in a few surviving structures, relying on limited support from nearby villages.

Health concerns have also emerged in the aftermath of the attack. Health authorities now say four children have since tested positive for measles. They have been treated and are recovering. Officials add that measles vaccines have been administered in the community to prevent further spread of the disease.

Security remains a concern

Residents say fear still lingers weeks after the attack, and many worry that violence could return.

"We're begging them to assign security on us, so we can be able to build our houses," Smith said. "Because we the citizens alone, we are not able."

Pewee Doe, the town chief, said the destruction has left families with nothing -- and exposed.

"Our pots got burned, our mattresses -- they looted everything. We had nothing for the children and for ourselves," he said. "We're asking the government to help us with security, because the fear is still in us. We don't want for anyone to harm us."

Experts say the issue of limited security presence extends beyond River Cess. Urias Teh Pour, Executive Director of the Independent National Commission on Human Rights, has warned that in some districts across Liberia, there may be only one police officer -- or none at all -- increasing the risk of mob violence where formal justice systems are weak.

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"There are some districts you go and you don't see police officers -- you see only one police officer in one district, sometimes two or three. Sometimes you don't even see a court in some of these places. Access to justice is crucial."

Police say the case is now moving through the courts. County Police Commander Elton Gofa confirmed that officers arrested six suspects last month in connection with the attack after arriving in the town days later. The men, aged between 27 and 50, along with Arthur C. Davis, a traditional chief in his 60s, are being held at the Cestos central prison as investigations continue.

Authorities alleged the chief supplied gasoline used in the attack. The suspects have since been forwarded to the Cestos magisterial court pending trial, while joint security continues its search for others believed to be involved.

They are urging residents to cooperate with authorities and rely on the rule of law rather than retaliation.

For now, in Bethel, rebuilding is moving slowly -- one brick at a time. But for many residents, recovery is about more than homes.

Without adequate food, clean water, and security, they say, rebuilding alone will not be enough.

This story was a collaboration with New Narratives. Funding was provided by the Swedish Embassy in Liberia. The funder had no say in the story's content.