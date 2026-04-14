Liberia: 'You'll Be Defeated' - CDC Chairman Janga Kowo Warns Boakai-Led Government

Monrovia — Chairman of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change, Janga Kowo, has declared that the ruling Unity Party has failed the Liberian people and will be voted out in the 2029 elections.

Criticism of Government Performance

Speaking during a news conference at the party's temporary office in Sinkor, Kowo said the CDC is preparing its political structures and mechanisms to democratically remove the Unity Party from power.

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"The reason why some of us are the proponent and propagaters in waiting for democratic rule, for democratic elections because the government has failed miserably to deliver on it promises to the Liberian people and the Liberian people will take you (Unity Party) out of power and there is nothing you are going to do about it, you will be defeated" CDC Chairman said.

He further emphasized the role of democratic processes in leadership transition: "They (Liberian people) will kick you out of power and you will surrender power because part of the constitutional requirements of a stable democracy are regular elections and democratic transitional."

Warning to the Government

Kowo cautioned the current administration to prepare for a peaceful transition of power, stressing that the opposition remains committed to democratic principles.

He added: "Enjoy the next few years remaining for your government to exit peacefully and the only thing because all of the imaginations are lending in our hands we are committed to a democratically peaceful election we continue to organize and to plan."

Opposition to NEC Nominee

The CDC Chairman also called on lawmakers to reject the nomination of Jonathan K. Weedor as acting Chairman of the National Elections Commission, alleging political bias.

"As the Congress for Democratic Change we say that the appointment of Jonathan Weedor is not only questionable and dangerous but it is a bad faith by the current administration it must be rejected in the interest of peace and democracy," he said.

Constitutional Concerns

According to Kowo, the nomination violates constitutional principles governing public institutions.

"It is very concerning that President Boakai will request for Mr. Weedor to take over the National Elections Commission why his confirmation is pending," he said.

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Atty. Kowo added: "This is a clear violation of the spirit and intend of recent appointments as provided for in the constitution. The national elections commission is an integrity institution that shows a clear line of chin of succession."

Kowo's remarks underscore rising political tensions as opposition leaders intensify criticism of the Boakai-led administration, while positioning themselves for the next electoral cycle.