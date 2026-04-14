Nigeria: Police Nab Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Victim in Ondo

14 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police Command in Ondo State says it has nabbed a suspected kidnapper and rescued the victim in Isua-Akoko, Akoko South-East Local Government Area, of the state.

DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the command's spokesperson, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Akure, said the arrest was made on April 10.

According to Jimoh, one Ahmadu reported at the Isua division that two young men had gone to Ipesi Akoko for cattle rearing, but one of them did not return home.

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"Acting on the report, the police immediately initiated a coordinated intelligence-driven operation, which led to the successful rescue of the kidnapped victim.

"The victim narrated that he was abducted at night by three suspected kidnappers. During the incident, while trying to resist his captors, he inflicted a head injury on one of the suspects.

"Acting swiftly on credible information obtained from the victim, operatives of the Isua division mobilised and stormed Obasanjo Motor Park, Isua, at about 0609 hrs, where a suspicious individual with a visible head injury was apprehended.

"During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being part of the kidnapping gang. The victim later positively identified the suspect, particularly noting the injury inflicted on him," he said.

The spokesperson explained that the victim had been taken to the hospital for medical attention, while the suspect was transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for further investigation.

According to him, the suspect will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

He also said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Lawal, appreciated the timely, credible, and actionable information provided by members of the public.

He said collaborative efforts remained vital in combating crime and criminality.

"The CP commends the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, for his continuous support and strategic guidance, which has significantly enhanced operational effectiveness in the command.

"The command reiterates its unwavering commitment to tackling kidnapping and other violent crimes across Ondo State.

"It also urges residents to remain vigilant and continue to support the police with timely and useful information," he said. (NAN)

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