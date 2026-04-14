Nigeria: Six Months Enough to Tackle Insecurity If FG Is Serious - Ndume

Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has said Nigeria's insecurity can be decisively tackled within six months if the federal government shows sufficient commitment.

Ndume made the assertion on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today, where he expressed concern over renewed violence in the North-East.

According to the lawmaker, ending insecurity requires decisive action, improved military capacity and strong political will.

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He said, "It is not about complaining. It is not about asking somebody like me, as a senator, to say why these things. I always believe that if the President and the Federal Government of Nigeria are serious about this, we can end this thing (insecurity) in six months.

"All we need is to train our soldiers, equip them, arm them very well, and then motivate them."

Ndume also decried the continued loss of military personnel, including senior officers, describing the trend as alarming and indicative of deeper operational challenges. He added that the army is not sufficiently equipped and the morale is down.

Vanguard had reported that Brigadier General Oseni Braimah was killed on April 9, 2026, in a midnight attack by terrorists on the 29 Task Force Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh, Borno State. Also on Monday, a colonel and six soldiers were killed by Boko Haram insurgents the state.

The senator further blamed the worsening security situation on inconsistent implementation of strategies, urging authorities to match words with action.

"We have to be very serious about this matter; we have to walk the talk," he said.

On foreign support, Ndume emphasised the need for intelligence, technology and specialised expertise rather than reliance on external forces. He noted that Nigeria lacks adequate drone capacity and called for increased deployment of technology-driven solutions, citing examples from Burkina Faso.

"We have some capable hands on the ground; all they need is equipment, ammunition and motivation. We don't have enough drones.

"Look at what Burkina Faso is doing; it is technology. We can use it to finish or minimise this within the shortest possible time. If we deploy drones, we have our youths that are specialists and designing it.

"In Borno, if you deploy surveillance cameras, you can see everything that is happening. In these days, you can put up surveillance cameras that can go 100 metres. Once we can escalate our military assets in Borno and everywhere, that will go a long way to reduce our problem."

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Ndume also commended Babagana Zulum for his efforts in stabilising parts of Borno State, noting that the situation would have been worse without his interventions.

"If not for the efforts of Prof Babagana Zulum (the governor) in complementing the efforts of the military in the state, Borno State would have gone down," he said.