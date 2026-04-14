Ghana: GFA Commiserates With Berekum Chelsea Over Death of Player

14 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE Ghana Football Association (GFA) says it was shocked with deep sorrow over the tragic news of the passing of Dominic Frimpong of Berekum Chelsea Football Club.

Frimpong reportedly lost his life following an armed robbery attack on the team while the club was returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture. The incident has sent shockwaves across the entire football fraternity.

"The GFA extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, his teammates, technical staff, management, and all at Berekum Chelsea during this extremely difficult time," a statement from the FA said.

"This tragic incident is not only a huge loss to Berekum Chelsea but also to Ghana football as a whole. Dominic was a promising young talent whose dedication and passion for the game embodied the spirit of our league," the statement added.

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It said the GFA was in constant communication with the club and relevant authorities, including the Ghana Police Service, as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

"We urge that all necessary measures be taken to ensure justice is served," it noted.

Furthermore, the GFA said it will engage key stakeholders to review and strengthen security arrangements for clubs travelling for domestic competitions to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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