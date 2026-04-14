Ghana: Lebanese Community in Ghana Provides Scholarship to 14 Ug Law Students

FOURTEEN students of the University of Ghana Faculty of Law have been awarded scholarships by the Lebanese Community in Ghana to support their legal education.

The beneficiaries, who excelled academically in the 2025/2026 academic year, will receive financial assistance from the community until they are called to the Bar.

This year's award scheme has been expanded to cover more students, with six drawn from Level 200, four from Level 300, and four from Level 400, following calls for increased support.

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The initiative forms part of the Lebanese Community's efforts to enhance access to legal education, deepen educational cooperation, and strengthen cultural ties between Ghana and Lebanon.

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Since its establishment in 2013, the Lebanese Community Scholarship Scheme, now in its 13th year, has supported more than 600 Ghanaian students across disciplines, including law, journalism, public relations, film and television, languages, and the performing arts.

In an address, Mr Mohamad Baalbaky, the Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of Lebanon, underscored the importance of the rule of law, describing it as the foundation of every stable democracy.

"Laws hold our societies together and promote equality, freedom and justice. Without them, no meaningful progress can be achieved," he stated.

He noted that Ghana remained a model of democracy on the African continent and stressed that the training of competent legal professionals was essential to sustaining such gains.

Mr Baalbaky reaffirmed Lebanon's belief in the rule of law as a tool for social transformation and reiterated the community's commitment to strengthening educational cooperation between the two countries.

He urged the beneficiaries to remain focused and strive for academic and professional excellence.

Professor Joseph A. Yaro, the Provost of the College of Humanities at the University of Ghana, expressed appreciation to the Lebanese Community for its sustained support and for increasing the number of beneficiaries this year.

He commended the long-standing partnership between the faculty and the community, describing it as a testament to the value of collaboration in education.

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Professor Yaro further assured that the faculty would continue to produce legal professionals capable of meeting global standards while contributing meaningfully to Ghana's legal system.

The Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, Professor Peter Atupare, described the scholarship as a major relief to students and their families, noting that it eased the financial burden associated with legal education.

He added that the scheme also promoted academic excellence, as beneficiaries were motivated to maintain high performance to remain on the programme.

A representative of the Lebanese Community, Mr Naaman Ashkar, congratulated the awardees and reaffirmed the community's commitment to supporting the training of future legal practitioners in Ghana.

A beneficiary, Nahum Agyepong, expressed gratitude to the donors and pledged on behalf of his colleagues to justify the investment through hard work and dedication.