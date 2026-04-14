Ghana: Women Urged to Draw Inspiration From Christina Koch

GHANAIAN women and young girls have been encouraged to draw inspiration from Christina Koch, a member of the Artemis II crew, and break barriers that hinder their progress in life and contribution to national development.

Koch, a former student of the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, together with other three astronauts, returned to Earth on Saturday after the successful completion of a historic 10-day journey around the moon as part of the Artemis II mission.

The Women's Ministry of the Global Evangelical Church, in a press statement issued and signed by Reverend Patricia Akpene Tegbe-Agbo, National Coordinator of the Ministry, and copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday, noted that Koch's success was a victory for all women in Ghana and across the globe.

"It is a powerful testament that barriers can be broken, and all dreams once thought impossible can indeed become reality. To our young girls and women everywhere, your journey sends a clear and resounding message: the sky is not the limit. Beyond the skies is where your potential can take you," the statement said.

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The ministry further expressed pride in Koch's outstanding role as the only female among the four-member crew, adding that: "Your courage, excellence, and determination continue to inspire countless women and girls globally."

The statement also noted that Koch's display of the Ghanaian flag on the global stage during the journey around the moon reminded the world of the strength, brilliance, and potential within African women.

"May your achievement continue to inspire generations to rise, to dream, and to boldly pursue their God-given purpose," it mentioned.

It added that the historic journey by Koch and the Artemis II crew has received national and global recognition from world leaders, including President John Dramani Mahama, who, in a post on his official Facebook page, described Koch's achievement as an "immense pride" for Ghana.