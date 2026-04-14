Ghana: RMU Holds Joint Matriculation for 814 Students

THE Regional Maritime University (RMU) on Friday held its 23rd and 11th matriculation ceremony for the August 2025 and January 2026 intakes, admitting a total of 814 students.

Of the number, 690 are undergraduate students, while 124 are postgraduate students. The cohort comprises 609 males and 205 females.

In his address, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Dr Jethro W. Brooks Jr, described the sharp increase in female enrolment as encouraging, noting that it provided a significant boost to the university's efforts to promote greater female participation in sea-going programmes.

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Notably, he said female enrolment in sea-going programmes--Nautical Science and Marine Engineering--had increased from 96 in the previous academic year to 127 this academic year.

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Dr Brooks stated that RMU continued to pride itself as a globally recognised university for education, research, and consultancy in maritime and allied fields.

He commended the government and people of Ghana for their continued support and acknowledged ongoing efforts to modernise the university, including the completion of long-standing auditorium and administrative building projects.

As the university celebrates its 69th anniversary, he noted that its facilities had deteriorated due to prolonged use, underscoring the need for regular maintenance and, in some cases, replacement.

"We therefore appeal to the Minister to engage fellow board members to ensure that their respective countries honour their financial commitments to the university's approved annual budget. This will help improve the lifespan of our infrastructure," he said.

He also encouraged students to take their studies seriously and adhere strictly to the university's rules and regulations, urging them to avoid all forms of drug abuse, as RMU maintains a zero-tolerance policy on substance abuse.

In her remarks, the Guest Speaker and Deputy Minister of Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, emphasised that matriculants must take full advantage of the opportunities before them, noting that their chosen path would shape their future and open doors within the maritime sector--an industry vital to both national and global economies.

She stressed that success in the field requires discipline, innovation, resilience, and integrity, adding that the oceans play a crucial role in facilitating trade, connecting nations, and driving economic development.

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"This sector holds immense potential. As future professionals, you carry the responsibility to contribute meaningfully to both national and international progress," she said.

She urged students to approach their studies with seriousness and purpose, emphasising that education goes beyond passing examinations to include acquiring knowledge, developing critical thinking skills, and solving real-world problems.

"Make the most of the resources available to you. Engage actively with your lecturers, collaborate with your peers, and never hesitate to ask questions," she advised.

The Deputy Transport Minister further noted that the government is committed to developing skills and knowledge for the world of work and will continue to support RMU with the necessary resources to strengthen its role as a centre of excellence in maritime education.

She added that efforts were underway to complete a 2,000-seat auditorium, which would serve as a key venue for conferences and academic activities.

She congratulated the matriculants on reaching this milestone and commended the university's management and staff for their dedication to advancing maritime education and training across the continent.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor also presented gifts to 17 female students in recognition of their diligence and dedication in carrying out their assigned duties on campus.