Ghana: TMA Supports Kpelejoo Festival With Cash Donation

TEMA — THE Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has presented an undisclosed sum of money to the Tema Traditional Council in support of this year's annual Kpelejoo Festival.

The gesture, according to the Assembly, forms part of its commitment to preserving cultural heritage and promoting unity within the metropolis.

Presenting the donation alongside a high-powered management team on Thursday, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of TMA, Ebi Bright, reaffirmed the Assembly's dedication, under the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, to supporting traditional institutions and their activities.

She noted that festivals such as the Kpelejo Festival play a vital role in fostering peace, identity, and socio-economic development.

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She further assured the chiefs and people of Tema of adequate security arrangements before, during, and after the celebration.

Ms Bright said the Assembly, in collaboration with the security agencies, had put in place measures to guarantee the safety of residents and visitors expected to throng the city for the festivities.

"The Assembly recognises the importance of the Kpelejoo Festival and will continue to partner with the Traditional Council to ensure its successful celebration in a peaceful and secure environment," she stated.

She added that efforts were underway to reposition Tema to attract global attention to the festival through improved sanitation, city planning, and strategic promotion.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Council, the Acting President of the Tema Traditional Council, Nii Adjetey Agbo, expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the continued support.

He commended the TMA for its commitment to strengthening ties between the local authority and traditional leadership, adding that the contribution would go a long way to ensure a successful festival.

He also assured that the Council would work closely with the Assembly and security agencies to maintain law and order throughout the celebration.

Commending the MCE for her performance in office so far, Nii Agbo pledged the Council's support towards restoring and maintaining Tema as the model city in Ghana.