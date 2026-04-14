Africa: World Parkinson's Day - Parkinson's Africa Seeks Urgent Awareness, Care, Policy Support

On this year's World Parkinson's Day, Parkinson's Africa has called for urgent strengthening of awareness, early diagnosis and inclusive care for persons living with Parkinson's disease.

The event brought together caregivers, health advocates and partners, who expressed concern over rising misconceptions, stigma and gaps in healthcare delivery across Nigeria and the continent.

Speaking at the commemoration, Communications and Community Engagement Officer, Parkinson's Africa, Success Nwanedo, said the condition continues to be widely misunderstood despite its growing impact on families.

"Today is World Parkinson's Day and we are standing in solidarity with thousands of families and individuals affected across Africa and the world. It is more than a health condition; it affects movement, independence and everyday living," she said.

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Nwanedo noted that poor awareness at community level remains a major challenge, often leading to misdiagnosis and stigma.

"In many of our communities, Parkinson's disease is still misunderstood and under-recognised. People showing symptoms such as tremors or stiffness are sometimes wrongly labelled or stigmatised. That is why awareness is very important," she said.

She urged Nigerians to seek proper medical evaluation rather than self-diagnosis.

"It is important to consult qualified healthcare professionals for proper diagnosis. Early detection can make a significant difference in managing the disease," she added.

According to her, Parkinson's Africa is intensifying advocacy efforts to strengthen health systems, improve access to treatment and promote a more supportive environment for patients.

"We are committed to ensuring that nobody affected by Parkinson's disease is left unseen or unsupported. Through awareness comes change, and through collective action we can build a more inclusive society," she said.

Also speaking, Charity Manager of Parkinson's Africa, Ruth Ebe, said Parkinson's disease is a neurological disorder linked to dopamine deficiency that affects movement control and presents with multiple symptoms.

"Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder that can present with over 40 symptoms. It affects how the brain controls movement," she explained.

Ebe dispelled the misconception that the disease only affects older people or is limited to Western populations.

"It is not an 'old white man's disease'. Africans are also affected, including younger people. We have recorded cases among teenagers and young adults," she said.

She identified late diagnosis, limited access to neurologists, poor awareness and high cost of medication as key challenges in Africa.

"There are many Nigerians living with Parkinson's disease who are undiagnosed. By the time diagnosis is made, the disease may have significantly progressed," she warned.

Ebe also dismissed cultural myths linking the condition to spiritual causes.

"It is not a curse, it is not witchcraft and it is not contagious. It is a medical condition that requires proper understanding and care," she stressed.

She said the organisation currently works across 11 African countries, providing education, caregiver support, community outreach and advocacy for policy inclusion.

"We produce educational materials in local languages and engage communities and policymakers to ensure Parkinson's is included in health insurance and national health policies," she said.

Ebe added that while there is no cure, lifestyle interventions such as regular exercise can help slow progression and improve quality of life.

"Exercise plays a critical role in managing symptoms and improving quality of life," she said.

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A caregiver, Mr. Obinna Chima, who shared his experience, said his wife was diagnosed in 2020 after years of misdiagnosis.

"For years, the symptoms were not correctly identified. When we finally got the diagnosis, we were able to begin proper treatment," he said.

He described caregiving as physically and emotionally demanding, calling for stronger government involvement.

"You have to plan your life around the patient. It requires full commitment," he said.

Chima also decried poor awareness and high treatment costs, especially in rural communities.

"In many areas, it is still attributed to superstition. Government needs to do more in awareness and healthcare support," he added.

Stakeholders at the event called for stronger collaboration between government, healthcare providers and civil society organisations to improve early diagnosis, expand access to care and reduce the burden of Parkinson's disease in Nigeria and across Africa.