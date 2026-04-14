Liberia: Koffa Fires Back As CDC-Cop 'Expels' Chea, Calls Move a 'Joke' Amid Rising Opposition Tensions

Published: April 14, 2026

Monrovia -- A fresh rift has erupted within opposition circles after the Congress for Democratic Change-Council of Patriots (CDC-COP) announced the "rapid and unconditional expulsion" of Aaron Koffa Chea -- a move Chea has flatly rejected, branding CDC-COP leadership as "a joker" and insisting he resigned from the body in 2025.

The public clash, now drawing attention from prominent CDC figure and House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, underscores deepening fractures within the opposition as political pressure mounts ahead of planned protests and escalating economic concerns.

Expulsion Claim Sparks Institutional Dispute

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a statement issued Monday, April 13, the CDC-COP accused Chea, its former Vice Chair for Administration, of "gross insubordination" and conduct inconsistent with the movement's principles.

The group stressed that Chea's recent actions undermined its mission and violated the trust attached to his former role.

"Mr. Chea's recent public pronouncements demonstrate a clear departure from this mandate, placing personal interests above the shared mission of advancing the welfare of the Liberian people. His actions have tainted his institutional standing and his expressed prioritization of private and professional interests over the collective cause constitutes a breach of the trust and responsibility associated with his former position," the CDC-COP said.

The organization reaffirmed its commitment to what it described as a disciplined political civil rights movement focused on accountability and governance.

Chea Dismisses Move, Questions Legitimacy

Chea, however, swiftly pushed back, arguing that the action lacks legitimacy since he is no longer part of the institution.

"Before you expel a person, that person has to be an active member of your institution. I am not a member of the CDC-COP," Chea said.

He further clarified that he withdrew from the group in 2025 and only responded after seeing his name linked to a list of individuals allegedly endorsing an upcoming protest organized by the Students Unification Party (SUP).

"I think it is disrespectful that you just put somebody's name on a list and say a person is endorsing a protest; you can do that with anybody but not with a man like me," he said. "SUP and myself have nothing in common."

Chea also distanced himself from the planned April 14 "March for Jobs" protest.

"Yesterday I wrote on my Facebook page that it is false to claim I support the protest or that my name is being used to endorse it," he stressed.

"If I wanted to protest, I would make my opposition known or participate in the protest myself; I am a member of the CDC Party, and I remain a CDC member until otherwise," he added.

Koffa's Response Signals Broader Political Stakes

Amid the growing dispute, Speaker J. Fonati Koffa has reportedly downplayed the controversy, emphasizing the need for cohesion within opposition ranks while warning against distractions that could weaken political positioning at a critical time.

Koffa's response reflects broader concerns within the CDC establishment about internal fragmentation, particularly as political actors mobilize around economic grievances and planned demonstrations.

CDC-COP Vows Focus Despite Internal Tensions

Despite the backlash, the CDC-COP maintained that it remains focused on its broader agenda of holding the Boakai-Koung administration accountable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will not be distracted by internal disruptions. The CDC-COP continues to stand firm in its mission, guided by discipline, unity, and an unrelenting commitment to the people," the group asserted.

Membership, Loyalty and Political Identity

Chea, in closing, reaffirmed his allegiance to the CDC while asserting his right to determine his political path.

"If my goals and objectives no longer align with CDC, it is my right to terminate my membership. However, as it stands, I am a CDC member and will continue to be. That said, I do not support any SUP-CDC-COP protest," he concluded.

The unfolding dispute highlights not only a contest over legitimacy and loyalty but also a broader struggle within opposition ranks to maintain unity amid rising political pressure.