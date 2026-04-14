Cote d'Ivoire: Ecobank Côte d'Ivoire Proposes Higher Dividend After 10.5 Percent Profit Jump

Ecobank Côte d'Ivoire (BRVM: ECOC) reported net profit of 63.48 billion CFA francs, about $103 million, for 2025, up 10.45% from the previous year.

The board, chaired by Serge Thiémélé, will propose a gross dividend of 888 CFA francs per share. Net dividend is set at 781 CFA francs for individual shareholders and 799 CFA francs for corporate investors. Total payout amounts to 48.9 billion CFA francs, or 77% of net profit.

Earnings per share reached 1,153 CFA francs, continuing a steady increase over the past five years. Net profit has nearly doubled since 2021, when the bank reported 34.3 billion CFA francs.

The stock, listed on the BRVM, has gained about 64% over one year and 363% over five years. It is currently trading near 16,200 CFA francs, with a price-to-earnings ratio of about 14x.

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During the year, the bank issued a gender bond to finance women-led businesses, launched an agribusiness unit, and integrated the BCEAO payment platform.

Key Takeaways

Ecobank Côte d'Ivoire's results reflect strong profitability and consistent shareholder returns in one of West Africa's fastest-growing banking markets. A payout ratio of 77% shows the bank is prioritising dividends while maintaining growth, supported by rising earnings and improving operational performance. The stock's long-term appreciation suggests sustained investor confidence, though the current valuation at 14x earnings indicates the market may be pricing in more moderate future growth. Strategic initiatives such as the gender bond and agribusiness focus show how banks are expanding into targeted lending segments to drive revenue. Integration with regional payment systems also positions the bank to benefit from increasing digital transactions across WAEMU. For investors, the combination of dividend yield and capital appreciation makes the stock attractive, particularly in a market where banking remains a core driver of returns. For the broader sector, the results highlight the strength of Côte d'Ivoire's financial system, supported by credit growth, improving asset quality, and expanding financial inclusion.