Liberia: CDC Rejects Weedor Nomination, Warns of Electoral Risk - Unveils Parallel Elections Team

The opposition Congress for Democratic Change has forcefully rejected the nomination of Jonathan K. Weedor as chairman of the National Elections Commission, describing the move as "dangerous," "questionable," and a breach of public trust.

In a sweeping response delivered Monday, April 13, the party warned that the appointment risks undermining Liberia's fragile electoral credibility and could trigger instability, while simultaneously announcing the formation of its own nine-member elections oversight team led by former Rep. Acarus Moses Gray.

Rising Tensions Over NEC Leadership

The controversy follows President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's nomination of Weedor to replace outgoing NEC Chair Davidetta Browne-Lansanah, who resigned ahead of the end of her tenure.

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The nomination has drawn mixed reactions, including scrutiny from civil society groups such as Naymote Partners for Democratic Development and Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia, which have questioned Weedor's perceived political affiliations--particularly his role as a data analyst for the Unity Party during the 2023 elections.

CDC: 'Not Neutral, Not Acceptable'

Speaking at a press conference in Monrovia, CDC National Chairman Atty. Augustus Janga Kowo argued that Weedor's nomination signals a troubling return to politically influenced electoral management.

"We emphasize that these concerns are not speculative, our position is based on historical precedent, recent actions, and documented patterns of electoral distrust," Kowo said. "In 2023, we observed with concern that Mr. Weedor did not demonstrate the neutrality expected of a national electoral figure. He appeared publicly with Former NEC Chairman James Formoyan and others associated with previous NEC structures under the Unity Party's 12-year rule."

Kowo alleged that Weedor and others positioned themselves against the NEC Board of Commissioners during the 2023 elections and contributed to distrust through what he described as premature declarations and partisan commentary.

Warning of Democratic Backslide

The CDC said the nomination reflects deeper issues of transparency and legitimacy within Liberia's electoral system, warning that public confidence remains fragile.

"We have consistently chosen peace over conflict. However, this commitment is now being tested," Kowo said. "When the CDC government reconstituted the Board of Commissioners of the National Election Commission, it did so by appointing politically neutral Liberians... We expect the Unity Party government under President Boakai to ensure the appointment of politically neutral and competent Liberians. This is critical in addressing Liberia's two decades of Liberia's democratic resurgence."

Call for National Resistance

The opposition party called on citizens, civil society, and religious and student groups to resist what it described as creeping authoritarianism.

"We must, together, resist the re-emergence of any ONE-PARTY Liberia. Nearly quarter of a million Liberians paid for the Democratic we enjoy today," Kowo warned. "Their sufferings and deaths will be in vain if we allow the emergence of an autocratic Dictatorship which trampes on the rights of citizens and political opponents."

Concerns Over Acting Appointment

Kowo also criticized the president's decision to allow Weedor to act as NEC chair pending confirmation, calling it a violation of due process.

"To permit an unconfirmed Individual to takeover and preside over the National Elections Commission is very troubling," he said, noting that the NEC already has an established succession framework.

International Stake and Credibility

The CDC emphasized that Liberia's electoral integrity is tied to significant international support, including from the United States Agency for International Development, the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme.

"These investments rely on trust in the integrity of Liberia's electoral institutions," Kowo said, reiterating the party's opposition to Weedor's appointment.

CDC Distances Itself From IPCC Position

The party also rejected reports that the Inter-Party Consultative Committee had endorsed the nomination.

"We categorically distance the CDC Coalition from such statement," Kowo said. "We also caution the National Election Commission to be transparent and accountable in the planning and reform processes leading to the 2029 Elections."

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Parallel Elections Team Announced

In a striking move, the CDC announced the formation of a parallel elections structure led by Gray. The team includes Israel Ikesanyah (co-lead), Ronald K. Mendscole (secretary), Atty. Alexander Saylee, Mamase Kabba, Sriyah Musu Isodje, Jurah Sanoe, Benedict Kolubah and Mamina Carr.

A Political Flashpoint Ahead of 2029

The CDC's rejection of Weedor's nomination marks an early escalation in political tensions ahead of the 2029 elections, with implications for electoral trust, institutional independence and Liberia's democratic trajectory.

"As the Coalition for Democratic Change, we state unequivocally that the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Weedor is not only questionable and dangerous, but a classic demonstration of bad faith by the current administration, and it must be rejected in the interest of peace, democracy, and regional stability," Kowo said.