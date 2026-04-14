Liberia: Wataf Equips Revenue Authorities for Improved Tax Performance

The West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF) has successfully concluded a week-long regional training in Lagos, Nigeria, on the Tax Administration Diagnostic Assessment Tool (TADAT), reinforcing its commitment to strengthening tax systems and enhancing domestic resource mobilization across West Africa.

The hybrid training, delivered both in-person and virtually, brought together over 270 tax officials from predominantly English-speaking member countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Cabo Verde. It builds on WATAF's broader efforts to support tax administrations in transitioning toward more efficient, transparent, and data-driven systems, as emphasized during the opening session.

Speaking at the closing ceremony on Friday, April 10, 2026, Executive Secretary Jules Tapsoba reaffirmed WATAF's dedication to empowering revenue administrations across the region. He underscored that strengthening institutional capacity remains central to improving tax performance and mobilizing the domestic resources required to drive sustainable development.

"This training is not an end in itself, but part of a continuous process to equip our tax administrations with the tools and knowledge required to perform effectively," he said. "We must sustain and deepen collaboration across the region to ensure that taxation continues to serve as a cornerstone for development."

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Mr. Tapsoba also commended the strong partnership between WATAF and the TADAT Secretariat, describing it as critical to advancing reform efforts in member countries.

He emphasized the need to sustain and expand such collaboration to maximize impact across the region.

Participants from Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia described the training as timely and impactful, highlighting its practical value in strengthening their understanding of TADAT methodologies and their application in improving tax administration systems.

They expressed commitment to integrating the knowledge and tools acquired into their respective institutions to enhance efficiency, accountability, and revenue generation.

The intensive training concluded with an assessment designed to evaluate participants' level of understanding and readiness for practical implementation. This ensures that the program delivers not only theoretical insights but also measurable institutional capacity for reform.

Looking ahead, WATAF announced that the second phase of the training will commence shortly, targeting French-speaking member countries. This next phase underscores WATAF's commitment to ensuring that all member tax administrations benefit from the TADAT capacity-building initiative.

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The successful conclusion of the training marks another milestone in WATAF's ongoing mission to support its member countries in building resilient and effective tax systems capable of underpinning long-term economic growth and development across West Africa.