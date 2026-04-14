Liberia: India, Liberia Celebrates 77th Foundation Day of Iccr in Monrovia

The Embassy of India in Liberia celebrated the 77th Foundation Day of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), observed as ICCR Day, with great enthusiasm and participation from distinguished guests, alumni, and friends of India.

The celebration was particularly significant as it marked the first-ever observance of ICCR Day in Liberia. The Embassy expressed its intention to make this an annual event and develop it into a platform to connect with ICCR and ITEC alumni, as well as friends of India.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Mr. Kekura Malawala Kamara, Art and Culture Ambassador of Liberia; Ms. Angela M. Morris, Assistant Minister in the Government of Liberia and Mr. Alaskai Moore Johnson, Acting President of the Liberia Alumni of India-Trained Professionals and ITEC Alumni Association.

Ambassador of India, H.E. Manoj Bihari Verma, warmly welcomed the guests and appreciated Mr. Kamara's leadership, as well as the participation of the Liberian cultural troupe at the recent Surajkund Mela in India.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ms. Angela M. Morris was also recognized for her recent participation in the prestigious Raisina Young Fellows Programme in India in , reflecting the growing engagement between the two countries in leadership and policy dialogue.

In his remarks, the Ambassador highlighted that ICCR was established on 9 April 1950 by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, a freedom fighter and India's first Education Minister. He noted that ICCR plays an important role in promoting cultural relations, strengthening mutual understanding, and encouraging exchanges between India and other countries.

Over the years, ICCR has contributed significantly to connecting people across the world by promoting Indian culture through cultural programmes, exchanges of artists and scholars, and by offering scholarships and fellowships to international students.

The Ambassador further emphasized the importance of ICCR and ITEC programmes in strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Liberia through education, training and cultural exchange.

He also announced an increase in opportunities for Liberians. ICCR scholarship slots have been increased fivefold to 20, while ITEC training slots have doubled from 70 to 140. These expanded opportunities will enable more Liberians to pursue higher education and professional training in India.

The ICCR scholarship application for the upcoming academic year is currently open, with the deadline set for 15 April, while ITEC applications remain open throughout the year. The Ambassador encouraged alumni to actively share information about these opportunities within their communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his concluding remarks, the Ambassador acknowledged the vital role of alumni as a bridge between India and Liberia and reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthening the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Art and Culture Ambassador of Liberia expressed appreciation for the invitation, noting that such events reflect India's commitment to sharing its rich cultural heritage globally. He highlighted that cultural exchanges not only strengthen diplomatic relations but also deepen people-to-people connections and create new opportunities for collaboration.

Mr. Alaskai Moore Johnson, Ms. Angela M. Morris, and several alumni also shared their experiences and perspectives during the event.

The celebration concluded with vibrant cultural performances by Liberian artists and a showcase of Indian cuisine.