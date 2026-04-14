Liberia: Boakai Urges Ministers to Focus On Impact, Not Politics

Monrovia -- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has called on members of his Cabinet to prioritize national results over political distractions, urging government officials to concentrate on policies and actions that deliver real improvements in the lives of Liberians.

Speaking Thursday during the third Cabinet Meeting in its fourth sitting of 2026 at the Tea-House of the Executive Mansion, President Boakai stressed that performance, not political rhetoric, must define the work of his Administration.

"We have no apology when we do things that are right for our people. We are here to put the best here for our people," the President declared, emphasizing that governance must remain people-centered and outcome-driven.

Results Over Politics

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The President cautioned ministers against allowing criticism or political noise to divert attention from national development priorities. Using a local proverb, he warned that excessive focus on distractions can slow progress and undermine government achievements.

He urged officials to demonstrate measurable impact through effective service delivery, improved infrastructure, and responsive governance.

According to President Boakai, Liberians expect tangible change does not promise and government institutions must now transition from effort to results.

Urban Reform and Planned Development

The Cabinet meeting, held under the theme "Rethinking Infrastructure Planning, Development, and Governance to Advance Modernization," focused heavily on addressing urban management challenges, particularly in Greater Monrovia.

Discussions centered on restoring zoning discipline, enforcing city planning regulations, and reversing years of unregulated construction that have contributed to congestion, sanitation problems, and mounting pressure on public services.

President Boakai directed the Ministry of Public Works to strengthen enforcement of building regulations and ensure compliance with established planning standards, stressing that citizens also share responsibility for orderly urban development.

Infrastructure Strategy for National Growth

Cabinet members also reviewed plans for a National Infrastructure Policy Roadmap (2026-2029) aimed at coordinating infrastructure development across Liberia.

The President noted that Monrovia's population has grown from roughly 350,000 residents after the civil conflict to more than one million today, creating significant demands on water supply, electricity, healthcare, education, and transportation systems.

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He emphasized that modern infrastructure planning is critical to sustaining economic growth and improving living conditions.

Government Reviews Tourism Policy

In a notable policy decision, President Boakai announced the immediate suspension of tourism fees introduced by the Liberia National Tourism Authority, pending consultations with stakeholders.

He said government policies must balance economic growth with fairness and practicality for businesses and citizens alike.

Recognizing Cultural Contributions

The President also praised organizers of the Gbassajamba Festival in Robertsport, highlighting cultural events as important drivers of community engagement, tourism promotion, and national unity.

Accountability and Coordination Emphasized

Closing the session, President Boakai underscored accountability as a defining principle of his Administration, urging ministers to demonstrate visible achievements aligned with their mandates.

He called for stronger collaboration among ministries and agencies particularly in education, agriculture, communications, and internal affairs to ensure efficient and coordinated delivery of public services nationwide.

The Cabinet meeting signals a renewed push by the Boakai Administration to shift governance away from politics and toward measurable national impact.