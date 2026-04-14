Liberia: CRC Workers Suspend Protest

Workers at Cavalla Rubber Corporation (CRC) have suspended a two-day go-slow action and resumed full operations following what labor leaders describe as constructive engagement with management, even as negotiations continue over unresolved payments tied to a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

The protest, led by rubber tappers in the Estate Department--the backbone of CRC's latex production--brought operations to a near standstill across multiple sections of the plantation after workers downed tools on April 9. The action reflected growing frustration over delays in the implementation of financial commitments outlined in the recently concluded CBA.

Normal activities resumed early Monday after intervention by the General Agriculture Allied Workers Union of Liberia (GAAWUL) Local #3, which stepped in to mediate between workers and management in a bid to prevent a prolonged shutdown.

Workers involved in the protest were quick to clarify that the dispute does not center on unpaid salaries, but rather on benefits they say became due following the signing of the collective agreement. According to several employees, those payments have remained outstanding for months despite repeated assurances from the company.

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"This is not just about money; it is about fairness," one tapper said on condition of anonymity. "We have honored our part of the work and respected the agreement; we expect the company to do the same. Our families depend on what we earn here."

Other workers echoed similar frustrations, pointing to what they described as prolonged silence and shifting timelines from management regarding the execution of the agreement.

As tensions escalated and production slowed, GAAWUL Local #3 intensified efforts to de-escalate the situation through dialogue. Union leaders engaged both parties in a series of meetings aimed at restoring calm while keeping workers' demands central to the discussions.

Paul Dweh, President of GAAWUL Local #3, confirmed that the return to work was directly linked to the ongoing negotiations.

"The majority of our members have returned to work as a result of the engagement between the union leadership and the management of Cavalla Rubber Corporation," Dweh said. "We saw the need to ensure that normal operations resume while we continue discussions in the interest of our members."

He noted that the union's strategy was to balance the protection of workers' rights with the need to maintain operational stability at CRC, which supports hundreds of livelihoods in Maryland County and surrounding communities.

Despite the resumption of work, the core issue remains unresolved. Dweh disclosed that the union is now pressing management to provide a clear and time-bound roadmap for settling the outstanding CBA-related payments.

"GAAWUL Local #3 is doing all it can to prevail on management to provide a specific date to kick-start the payment due to employees under the new agreement," he said. "Our focus now is to ensure that these commitments move beyond promises to actual implementation."

He added that while the union remains hopeful for a peaceful resolution, it will continue to pursue workers' demands through lawful means if necessary. "We are hopeful for a peaceful and constructive resolution, but we also remain vigilant," Dweh cautioned.

Industry observers say even brief disruptions such as the recent go-slow can significantly impact plantation operations, where continuous tapping is essential to sustain production and meet supply commitments. During the protest, latex collection dropped across several divisions, affecting processing schedules and raising concerns about potential delays in deliveries.

With workers back in the fields, supervisors are reportedly reorganizing work schedules to recover lost output and stabilize production levels.

As of press time, CRC management had not issued an official public statement. However, sources familiar with the discussions described the talks as ongoing and productive, with the company reviewing its financial obligations under the CBA and exploring options for phased implementation.

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Despite the return to normal operations, the atmosphere on the plantation remains cautious. Workers say their continued cooperation will depend largely on the company's ability to present a credible and actionable plan for meeting its obligations.

Labor analysts note that the situation at CRC reflects broader challenges within Liberia's plantation sector, where delays in benefit implementation and limited communication often strain relations between workers and employers. They stress that honoring collective agreements and maintaining transparent engagement are key to sustaining industrial peace.

For now, the intervention of GAAWUL Local #3 has restored a fragile calm at Cavalla Rubber Corporation. However, with expectations high among workers and their families, attention remains fixed on management's next steps as negotiations continue over the full implementation of the collective bargaining agreement.