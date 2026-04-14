Liberia: U.S.$100k Modern School Facility for Louisiana Township

First Baptist Church of Louisiana has officially broken ground on a modern school facility valued at more than US$100,000, marking a major step in advancing its long-standing commitment to education and community development in Louisiana, Montserrado County.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Sunday, April 12, 2026, drawing congregants, community leaders, and invited guests. Founded in 1872, the First Baptist Church of Louisiana is among the oldest congregations in the township, with a 150-year legacy of service to the community.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senior Pastor Floyd Foiryolo described the project as part of the church's continued dual mission of spiritual guidance and community development.

"The church is the light in providing healthcare, education, water, and in nurturing souls for the sake of Jesus Christ," Pastor Foiryolo said. "First Baptist Church in Louisiana has lived up to the task in this township, providing every necessary need the church ought to provide."

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He explained that the new school is intended to address a long-standing shortage of secondary school spaces in the area, particularly for junior and senior high students.

"We come to be different," he said. "This school comes so we can serve the current generation. Building this modern facility will ease the constraints faced by school-going children, especially junior and senior high students."

Pastor Foiryolo also assured the public that the project would be implemented with transparency and accountability, adding that successful completion would bring "huge respect and favor from God" to the church.

The Chairman of the Board of Deacons and Commissioner of Louisiana Township, Hon. Moses K. White, praised the initiative and highlighted the church's long-standing role in community development. He recalled that the church has repeatedly supported public infrastructure in the township, including donating land for essential services.

"The church provided a parcel of land to the township on which the Louisiana Public School is located," Commissioner White said. "The church also gave a parcel of land to the Ministry of Health on which the Louisiana Health Center is built."

He also used the occasion to call for stronger Christian involvement in education, expressing concern over what he described as the declining presence of biblical instruction in schools. He urged faith-based institutions to step in and help instill moral values among young people, stating that "the youths of today are not being taught biblical principles."

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During the event, an official fundraising drive was launched and generated immediate contributions and pledges from supporters and community members.

Church officials confirmed that initial support included approximately US$2,000 in cash donations, more than 370 bags of cement, and additional pledges of truckloads of sand and crushed rocks.

Organizers described the response as encouraging, noting that it reflects strong community confidence in the project and its expected impact on education in the township.

Church leadership confirmed that construction will begin immediately, with progress updates to be shared regularly with members and partners.

Once completed, the school is expected to significantly improve access to quality secondary education in Louisiana, easing overcrowding in existing schools and expanding opportunities for students.

The project adds to the church's long history of supporting infrastructure development in the township. Over the years, First Baptist Church has donated land for both the Louisiana Public School and the Louisiana Health Center, reinforcing its role as a key partner in community growth.

Church leaders say the new school represents another major investment in the township's future and a continued commitment to education, faith, and service.