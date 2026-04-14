Liberia: House Reviews U.S.$45m Draft Supplementary Budget for Possible Passage

Capitol Hill — The Plenary of the House of Representatives has mandated its Committees on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget, and Public Accounts to review the US$45 million Draft Supplementary Budget for a possible passage.

The House took the decision during its second day sitting of the Special Session of the 55th Legislature on Monday, April 13, 2026 upon receipt of a communication from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, submitting the proposed financial instrument.

In a formal communication to the House, addressed to Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, the President pointed out that the submission of the supplemental budget is in accordance with Section 23.1 of the Amendment and Restatement of the Public Financial Management Law of 2009, which requires legislative approval when additional revenues are identified after the main budget is passed.

Sources of the additional revenue include US$40.0 million from delayed World Bank budget support for FY2025 and US$5.0 million from domestic revenue over performance in FY2025.

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The President attributed the over performance of domestic revenue to robust tax policy measures and tax administrative efficiency, which offset the delayed World Bank budget support.

Of the submitted budget, over 40 percent (US$19.3 million) is being allocated to Health, Education, and Social Development Services Sectors. The Liberian leader disclosed that the Education Sector will receive US$7.3M to support teacher enrolment, expand the school feeding programs, and settle outstanding obligations to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Also, the Health sector will receive US$10.9M, including support for drug response initiatives and the acquisition of land for the construction of the National Children's Hospital, and an additional US$1.05M for social development services to strengthen community welfare and support vulnerable populations.

In furtherance of improving service delivery, US$7.2M (15.9 percent) is being allocated to infrastructure and basic services. This includes US$4.02 million for the technical preparation and deployment of the "yellow machines" initiative.

Additionally, the submitted instrument include US$18.5M for other priority areas to address emerging needs and sustain ongoing government programs, including US$5.1 million to strengthen security and the rule of law and respond to emerging challenges in the country's security environment.

The Liberian leader notes that the draft budget is driven by the imperative need to accelerate service delivery and advance key priorities under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

Following the reading of the communication, a motion was proffered by Montserrado County Electoral District 2 Representative, Sekou Kanneh for the instrument to be turned over to the Committees on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget, and Public Accounts to report back to Plenary within the Special Session.

And despite an un-readiness from Grand Gedeh District 3 Representative, Jacob C. Debee, due to regular absence of one of the Committees' Chairs, the counter motion by the Grand Gedeh County lawmaker was overturned with Plenary voting in their regular 'YEAH' decision.

Meanwhile, the hardcopy of the FY2026 Draft Supplementary Budget was presented to Speaker Richard N. Koon later on by Acting Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Anthony G. Myers on behalf of Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, who is currently leading a Liberian Government delegation at the World Bank/International Monetary Fund Spring Meeting in Washington DC, USA.

While submitting the budget, Minister Myers pointed out that the draft Supplementary Budget reaffirms the government's commitment to improving the lives of its citizens through targeted and people-centered interventions,

"This budget reflects a deliberate policy shift by this administration toward strengthening social protection systems, enhancing access to essential services, and investing in infrastructure that supports inclusive growth" Acting Minister Myers concluded.

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In response, House Speaker Koon commended the Liberian leader, along with the policy and technical team at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, for their foresight in prioritizing increased investment in social services.

He particularly highlighted the allocations for the acquisition of land for a National Children's Hospital and the provision of buses for the University of Liberia as commendable steps in the right direction, noting their potential to significantly improve access to essential services and support human capital development.

Upon approval, the FY2026 National Budget will increase from the current US$1,249,665,991 billion to US$1,294,665,191, representing a 3.6 percent increase. This adjustment also reflects a year-on-year growth of 47.0 percent, equivalent to approximately US$414.0 million, compared to the previous fiscal year.