Liberia: Airport Revolt Brewing - Unpaid Workers Threaten to Shut Down Monrovia's Domestic Airport As Salary Arrears Spark Anger and Corruption Questions

Monrovia — Tension is rapidly rising at the James Spriggs Payne Airport, where frustrated employees are threatening to shut down all airport operations over months of unpaid salaries, in a situation that is now raising serious questions about leadership and accountability within the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA).

Several workers at the domestic airport say they are planning a peaceful protest that could paralyze activities not only at the James Spriggs Payne Airport but also at the Roberts International Airport if their long-standing salary arrears are not immediately paid.

The employees claim that management owes them several months of unpaid salaries--ranging from two months to as much as seven months for some workers--and they say they have received no clear promise about when the money will finally be paid.

According to the angry workers, the long delay in paying their salaries has created serious hardship for them and their families.

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Many say the situation has pushed them into emotional distress as they struggle daily to survive while still reporting to work. "We are suffering seriously," one frustrated employee said. "Imagine coming to work every day and you have not been paid for months. Some of us have children in school, rent to pay and families depending on us. Yet we continue to work without knowing when our salaries will come."

Another worker described the situation as humiliating for employees who keep the airport running despite their financial struggles. "It is embarrassing that we are still coming to work while our families are suffering at home," the worker said. "Some of us are owing people in the community because we had to borrow just to survive. Management keeps telling us to be patient, but patience cannot feed our children."

The employees say they have repeatedly approached management at the Liberia Airport Authority to resolve the issue, but their complaints have produced no meaningful results.

As a result, they are now warning that the airport could be shut down completely if their demands are ignored.

"We don't want to close the airport, but if the government refuses to listen to us, we will have no choice," another worker warned. "This airport will remain closed until our salaries are paid. We are tired of the empty promises."

The aggrieved workers say the situation is even more painful because it is happening during a time when Liberia is already facing serious economic challenges. They believe the government must step in quickly before the situation turns into a major national embarrassment.

"We are appealing to the government to look into this matter immediately," one employee pleaded. "We are not asking for anything extra. We are only asking for the salaries we have already worked for."

In a direct appeal, the workers are calling on the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and the Executive Mansion to urgently intervene and ensure that their salaries are paid.

One of the aggrieved workers told reporters that employees had been asked by management to remain patient because the arrears would be included in the government's current budget.

"Management told us to remain calm because the money would be captured in the current budget year," the worker said. "We waited and hoped things would improve, but until today, nothing has happened."

Another employee confirmed that the money has indeed been listed in the 2026 national budget under "Other Compensation" totaling about US$116,789, but despite this inclusion, the workers say the payment has still not reached them.

"We were encouraged when we heard that the arrears had been placed in the 2026 budget," another employee explained. "But the problem is that the money has still not been paid to us. So we are asking: if the money is already there, why are we still suffering?"

Workers claim they have tried several times since the start of 2026 to engage management about the payment, but each attempt has ended in disappointment.

Meanwhile, Abner Wanah Yonly Sr., Port Manager for Regional Airports at Spriggs Payne Airport, was contacted about the workers' complaints but declined to comment on the matter immediately.

When reached via mobile phone and text messages, he told reporters that he would response to the inquiry at a later date.

Efforts to reach the Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority, Ernest R. Hughes, were also unsuccessful. Hughes is currently under government investigation after allegations surfaced that he attempted to solicit a 15 percent kickback from a Canadian aviation company before approving a payment of about US$1 million owed for work at Roberts International Airport.

While authorities have not confirmed whether Hughes' suspension is connected to the workers' unpaid salaries, the situation has fueled suspicion among employees who believe the government has already made funds available that should have been used to settle their arrears.

The workers also raised concerns about several former officials of the Liberia Airport Authority, including Emmanuel T. Taplah, former Port Manager of Spriggs Payne Airport, Samir Julius, Account Manager and Francis Kpaka, Human Resource Manager.

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According to the employees, these officials presided over difficult periods for airport staff and should now face investigation as well.

"During their time in office, we went through a lot of suffering," one employee alleged. "We believe there should be a proper investigation so the truth can come out about what really happened."

The salary dispute is believed to have started during the global crisis caused by COVID-19, when many workers were instructed to stay home or work remotely. Since then, the issue has remained unresolved, leaving employees frustrated and angry.

Now, with tensions rising and patience running out, the workers warn that the domestic airport could soon be brought to a complete standstill unless authorities act quickly.

"We had hoped the current leadership would improve our situation," one worker said with frustration. "But up to now, nothing has changed. If nothing is done soon, we will be forced to shut down the airport so the government can finally hear our cry."

As the standoff deepens, many observers fear that a shutdown of the airport could disrupt domestic travel and trigger yet another controversy surrounding the management of Liberia's aviation sector.