Ghana: NPRA to Launch Digital Platform to Boost Informal Sector Pension Enrolment

THE National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has announced plans to roll out a comprehensive pension digital platform aimed at significantly increasing pension coverage among informal sector workers across the country.

The initiative forms part of a broader policy direction by the Authority to introduce targeted incentives that will encourage workers in the informal economy to enrol onto personal pension schemes and secure their retirement income.

Speaking at a media engagement in Accra, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the NPRA, Mr Victor Azuma Mejida, disclosed that only 1.2 million informal sector workers, representing about 16 per cent, were currently enrolled in pension schemes, a situation he described as inadequate.

He explained that the Authority had developed a policy framework tailored specifically to the informal sector, including the introduction of a special-purpose pension scheme with attractive incentives to drive participation.

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In addition, he said, the forthcoming pension digital ecosystem would simplify the process of registration and contribution payments for both formal and informal sector workers, thereby removing barriers that had historically limited participation.

"We have made significant progress and will soon launch the platform to commence implementation. We are optimistic that this initiative will greatly improve pension coverage, particularly among informal sector workers," he stated.

Mr Mejida emphasised that the informal sector remained the largest segment of Ghana's workforce, yet its participation in pension schemes continued to lag behind due to limited awareness, irregular income patterns and the absence of flexible, tailored pension products.

He warned that failure to address this gap could leave millions of workers without financial security in old age, thereby placing additional pressure on families and the state.

On compliance, the Deputy CEO expressed concern over persistent defaults by some employers in the payment of pension contributions, describing the development as a serious violation of workers' rights.

He noted that under the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766), all employers were mandated to register and pay pension contributions for their employees, regardless of the size of their workforce.

Mr Mejida revealed that in 2025, the NPRA deployed compliance officers across the country to inspect employers and enforce adherence to the law.

As a result, the Authority prosecuted a number of defaulting employers and recovered over GH¢27 million, representing about 30 per cent of outstanding contributions.

He outlined enforcement measures including issuance of demand notices, prosecution of recalcitrant employers, structured payment plans supervised by the courts, and continuous monitoring to ensure compliance.

He cautioned that employers who failed to comply would face legal action, including prosecution and penalties, stressing that a three per cent monthly compounded charge was imposed on unpaid contributions.

The NPRA has also trained more than 40 prosecutors to strengthen enforcement efforts and ensure that offenders are held accountable.

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On decentralisation, Mr Mejida indicated that the Authority was expanding its presence nationwide to improve accessibility and service delivery.

He said the NPRA currently operated in nine regions, with plans to extend to the remaining regions in the coming years.

He further announced that the Authority had been appointed to the Executive Committee of the International Organisation of Pension Supervisors, marking a significant milestone for Ghana.

Additionally, Ghana has secured the hosting rights for the 2026 African Pension Supervisors Association Conference, expected to boost collaboration within the pensions sector.

Mr Mejida reiterated the Authority's commitment to ensuring retirement income security for all workers and called for support from stakeholders, particularly the media, to promote public education and compliance.