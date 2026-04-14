Nigeria: ADC Defies Venue Setback, Insists Convention Holds Today

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has affirmed that its national convention scheduled for April 14 will proceed as planned at the Rainbow Event Centre, despite last-minute attempts to revoke access to the venue.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television, a senior party figure, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed that the leadership received reports late Monday night indicating that the owner of the Rainbow Event Centre had been instructed to withdraw permission for the event.

According to him, the venue owner expressed concern about jeopardising his business, stating that he had been directed to ask the party to vacate the premises.

Ologbondiyan said: "Last night, we got reports that the owner of the Rainbow Event Centre came to inform the leadership that he had been instructed to withdraw permission. He said he did not want to lose his only means of livelihood.

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"The leadership made it clear that having met all contractual engagements, there was no basis for us to vacate the venue at such a late hour. We told them that if anyone insists on enforcing such an order, they should come and do so themselves.

"If we are denied access to the venue, we are prepared to conduct the convention on the streets. This is our party, and the convention belongs to the members."

As of the time of filing this report, accreditation of delegates had already commenced at the venue, with no official communication indicating a halt to the process.

Providing context on the challenges faced by the party, Ologbondiyan described repeated difficulties in securing venues for party activities as "shameful", citing multiple instances where event centres withdrew agreements at short notice.

"It is strange that even before the election season, there appears to be panic among those in power. We have faced several last-minute cancellations from venues we had already engaged," he said.

On concerns raised by the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, administration regarding alleged non-compliance with procedural requirements, Ologbondiyan insisted that the party had adhered strictly to the provisions of the Electoral Act.

"Our responsibility under the law is to notify the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, at least 21 days before the convention. We have done that, and INEC has not rejected our notice," he explained.

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He added that the commission's attendance at the convention was discretionary.

"Whether INEC decides to attend or not is entirely up to them. What the law requires of us, we have fulfilled," he said.

He dismissed speculations of internal divisions within the party, particularly regarding leadership and the emergence of a presidential candidate, noting that such narratives were being pushed by external actors.

"What is important now is that the ADC continues to build and strengthen itself. Issues of candidacy will be resolved at the appropriate time, either through consensus or direct primaries," he added.

Ologbondiyan also downplayed reported disputes arising from state congresses in some parts of the country, describing them as typical of political party processes.

"Political parties are about contests and disagreements. What matters is that there are established mechanisms to resolve them. As we speak, there is no court order stopping this convention," he said.