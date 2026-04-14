Nigeria: Nistructe Produces Nigerian Seismic Design Guidelines, to Invest Elegba 23rd President

The Nigerian Institution of Structural Engineers (NIStructE) has produced the first-ever Nigerian Seismic Design Guidelines, which will be launched during the investiture of Engr. Dr. Taiwo H.O. Elegba as the 23RD NIStructE President on Thursday, thisweek.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Monday, this week, the incoming President Engr. Dr. Taiwo H.O. Elegba, FNSE, FNIStructE, CEng stated that the guidelines are designed to enhance the practice of certified Structural Engineers specifically, but that other professionals in the building and construction industry could use the guidelines.

According to Dr. Engr. Elegba, "This document is a code in the making. Of course it's going to become a code. Now you have a code for different professions, including Structural Engineering. We have a code for design of concrete structure. We have the code for design of Steel structure. We have a code for design of roads. We have different kinds of codes. These codes are written to guide Engineers in their designs.

"But we don't really have a code to guide Engineers with respect to seismic activity. So this code is actually meant for the Engineers, the genuine Engineers who are going to use it. So the essence of the code now, is that there are people, of course, who will use it and the code is for them."

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Also present at the press conference were the Deputy President, Engr. Aliu Aziz, past president of the of the institution, Engr. Dr. Victor Oyenuga, the publicity secretary, Engr Elegba Fatai, a senior member, Dr. Koforoola Popoola, and one of the vice presidents of the institution, Engr Femi Yusuf, among others.