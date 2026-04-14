Nigeria: Again, Court Adjourns El-Rufai's Bail Ruling

A Kaduna State High Court has adjourned ruling for bail in the case instituted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) against Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

The ruling was supposed to be made on April 14, 2026.

The former governor, who is facing a nine-count amended charge bordering on alleged fraud, abuse of office and corruption, arrived in court at about 9 p.m.

He was brought to court by operatives of the commission in a white Hilux vehicle.

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Counsel to the defendant, Ubong Akpan, addressed journalists after the proceedings, which lasted less than 30 minutes.

He said the matter was adjourned to April 21, 2026, because the trial judge, Dariyus Khobo, was bereaved and unable to prepare the ruling.

"His lordship was bereaved and he was unable to put the ruling together. So, we understand these things happen. The ruling has been adjourned to Tuesday next week, April 21, 2026, on the motion for bail," he said.

"So, fingers crossed, gentlemen. We are heading to the federal court, which is stage two of the theatre of operations, as the ICPC has decided to charge us in phases.

"So, maybe Plant Quarantine will join the charge and charge us for importing plants from Egypt. Since the ICPC has decided that it will charge us in different arenas.

"We are expecting other ones from the Customary Court, the Native Court, and then maybe charges by Plant Quarantine. Since everybody is looking for El-Rufai's hype. Have a lovely day, gentlemen."

The former governor is currently at the Federal High Court for the continuation of proceedings on his bail ruling application.