Liberia: Residents of Margibi District Three Petition Sekou Kalasco Damaro to Contest 2029 Representative Race

Margibi County — Residents of Margibi County District #3 have petitioned Sekou Kalasco Damaro, Special Aide to former President George Manneh Weah and a native of the county, to contest the 2029 Presidential and Legislative Elections as their district representative.

Early Sunday morning, thousands of residents gathered at the Division 27 Camp Sports Pitch, defying the humid weather to participate in the petitioning ceremony.

Presenting the petition, the citizens described themselves as concerned and forward-looking individuals united with one purpose to call on Mr. Damaro to consent to their request to contest as a representative candidate in the 2029 Elections.

"At a time when our district yearns for progressive leadership, inclusiveness and renewed hope, we believe your voice, experience, and connection with the people position you as a worthy representative of our collective aspirations," the petitioners stated.

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They added, "Your continuous engagement with the youth, your advocacy for development, and your courage in addressing national issues have not gone unnoticed."

The Margibi District Three residents emphasized that they are inspired by Mr. Damaro's passion, resilience and unwavering commitment to his people.

"It is based on these qualities that we, the sons, daughters, and elders of District #3, confidently urge you to answer this call to service," they said.

"This petition is not just a request--it reflects the trust and confidence we have in your ability to lead, represent, and deliver meaningful change. We humbly petition you, Hon. Sekou Kalasco Damaro, to contest the 2029 elections for the greater good of our district and its future," the citizens added.

Receiving the petition, Mr. Damaro said he was deeply moved by the turnout. "I am out of words," he stated amid cheers from the thundering crowd.

He noted that a few moments in his life have brought him great joy, including working with former President George Manneh Weah, marrying

his wife and being a member of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

Mr. Damaro revealed that following the citizens' request, he contacted his "father, big brother and political leader," former President Weah, to inform him of the people's plan.

He recounted that his relationship with former President Weah began during his childhood, as he grew up with him in the Gibraltar Community in Monrovia before the start of the Liberian civil war.

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According to Mr. Damaro, the overwhelming turnout brought tears to his eyes and meant a great deal to him as a leader. "The reason you thought it wise to call on me is because you have been following what I have been doing. There are many sons and daughters from District 3 that you would have chosen, I do not take this lightly, especially seeing many of you here as early as 8:00 a.m.," he said.

He further reflected on his continued connection to Margibi County since his 2018 appointment as Special Aide, adding, "This is my county--this is where my father and mother were born."

Mr. Damaro highlighted some of his contributions since 2018, including supporting students with tuition, providing generators and medical supplies to clinics in Kakata, and C.H. Rennie Memorial Hospital.

"I am not a lawmaker, but I went into a community where children were falling into a creek and getting injured. I built a footpath bridge to address that challenge," he noted.

Mr. Damaro, however, stopped short of making a definitive commitment to citizens' petition, stating that he would consult with former President Weah before making any official decision.

He assured the crowd that he would present the petition and return with a formal response as soon as possible.

Mr. Damaro expressed optimism that the outcome of the consultation would be positive.