Liberia: NPA Deputy Managing Director Tours Harper Port, Highlights Major Trade Opportunities

Harper — The Deputy Managing Director for Operations of the National Port Authority (NPA), Emmanuel M. Horton, has described the Port of Harper as a strategic gateway capable of boosting Liberia's economy if investments in infrastructure are prioritized.

Mr. Horton made the remarks when he spoke to journalists during a guided tour of the Port of Harper in Maryland County, where he assessed ongoing operations and explored opportunities for expansion and improvement.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress made at the port, noting that significant improvements have been achieved compared to the conditions previously encountered.

"I'm impressed with the environment and what we have been able to do in terms of interventions as compare to what we met," Mr. Horton stated.

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"There are enormous opportunities here, especially now that many ports across West Africa are experiencing congestion." According to him, regional port congestion presents Liberia with a unique opportunity to attract additional trade and shipping activities.

He specifically mentioned the Port of San Pedro, as well as ports in Togo and Ghana, which are currently experiencing high traffic volumes. "Liberia is well positioned to take advantage of this opportunity by improving port infrastructure and attracting trade that is currently facing congestion in other ports," he added.

The Deputy Managing Director for Operations also disclosed that prior to his visit, he held meetings with shipping operators interested in reintroducing transshipment services at the Freeport of Monrovia.

"Before coming here, I had meetings with some operators who are interested in reintroducing transshipment into Monrovia, starting with about 400 to 500 containers," he revealed. "This indicates that there are many opportunities ahead, and we need to step up."

Mr. Horton further emphasized that Harper Port holds significant potential but requires increased investment in infrastructure to maximize its capabilities.

He noted that expanding the port's pier and improving its carrying capacity would attract more vessels and boost economic activity.

"Harper is a potential port, but that potential lies locally and internally. The President has an agenda to grow infrastructure because infrastructure leads to economic development," he said.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), noting that engaging investors would accelerate development efforts.

"There are too many opportunities here. We need to engage partners, attract investment, and expand the infrastructure. The future of Harper lies in our hands," Mr. Horton stated.

Meanwhile, concerns were raised about declining revenue generation due to infrastructure challenges at the port. Horton acknowledged the issue and emphasized the need for urgent improvements to enhance efficiency and increase national revenue.

Upon his arrival Monday, Mr. Horton, accompanied by a high-powered delegation from the National Port Authority's central office, held a meeting with staff and management of the Port of Harper at the port's conference hall.

During the meeting Harper Port Manager, Augustine Wakla Neufville, II, welcomed the delegation and praised the central office for undertaking the tour, describing it as a timely intervention.

Mr. Neufville outlined several challenges affecting operations at the port, including limited staff capacity, poor infrastructure, shortage of power supply, and major issues affecting revenue generation.

According to him, addressing these challenges would significantly improve operational efficiency and enhance revenue generation at the port.

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In response, Deputy Managing Director for Operations Horton assured staff and management of the central office's commitment to addressing the concerns raised. He emphasized that the visit was intended to assess conditions firsthand and explore practical solutions to strengthen the port's operations.

Mr. Horton reaffirmed that the leadership of the National Port Authority remains committed to improving infrastructure, enhancing operational capacity, and positioning the Port of Harper as a competitive gateway for trade in the region.

"The future of Harper lies in our hands. All we have to do is invest, develop, and expand," he concluded.

Several government officials, port authorities, and technical staff joined the Deputy Managing Director for Operations during the tour, which forms part of ongoing efforts by the National Port Authority to assess and improve port facilities across Liberia while identifying opportunities to increase national revenue and economic growth.