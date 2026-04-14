Nigeria: Lamine Yamal Wants Osimhen At Barcelona

13 April 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is craving to play alongside Nigeria and Galatasaray top striker, Victor Osimhen, at Camp Nou in the coming season.

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Yamal has indicated a clear preference for Barcelona to sign Osimhen from Galatasaray despite reports that Atlético Madrid's Julian Alvarez is the first choice of club President, Joan Laporta.

Yamal strongly believes that the arrival of Osimhen, 27, to Camp Nou, would add a different dimension to Barcelona's strike force, most especially with top man, Robert Lewandowski almost way out of his contract.

Osimhen's pace, strength and constant movement, Yamal strongly believes, would stretch opposition defences, therefore creating more space for Barcelona's wide players.

It is also generally believed that the exciting wing play and delivery of Yamal will best be complimented by the directness and aggression of Osimhen inside the box.

However, will be the snag is the fees slammed on the 2023 African Player of the Year by Galatasaray.

The Turkish champions are willing to co-operate on a transfer, but Barcelona will have to break the bank to sign the Super Eagles striker for the new valuation of around €150million likely to be demanded by Galatasaray. That is double the amount the Turkish club paid to seal Osimhen's permanent switch from Napoli last summer,

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