Liberia's Banknote Printing Debate: Necessity or Cause for Concern?

The Central Bank of Liberia's (CBL) proposal to print additional banknotes, intended to replace worn currency and address growing liquidity pressures, has triggered intense public debate.

At the heart of the controversy is a lingering lack of clarity over how much money the government has approved for printing and whether the move could worsen economic instability.

To date, no officially confirmed figure exists regarding the total amount of Liberian dollar banknotes approved for printing under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration.

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What is known, however, is that discussions about additional printing stem directly from persistent cash shortages and increasing strain on the circulation of currency.

According to the CBL, the proposal remains at the policy and legislative approval stage and has not yet been fully implemented.

Liberia's heavy reliance on cash remains a central challenge. Banknotes wear out and disappear from circulation at an unusually fast rate, largely because the economy is still overwhelmingly cash-driven.

Only about 7.17 percent of banknotes are currently held within commercial banks, leaving the vast majority of currency circulating outside the formal financial system. This imbalance is reinforced by widespread informal economic activity and deep-rooted structural factors.

Foreign merchants, including Fulani traders, who play a significant role in the domestic economy, further complicate the situation. Many operate informal foreign exchange and cash-transfer systems and largely avoid commercial banks, instead transporting large volumes of cash. This practice accelerates the deterioration and loss of banknotes while weakening the effectiveness of monetary controls.

The financial cost of printing new currency is substantial. Estimates place production expenses at between US$800,000 and US$1.2 million per L$1 billion.

Historical precedents highlight the scale of the burden: under the Weah administration, printing L$48.734 billion reportedly cost about US$45.5 million, while the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf administration cited approximately L$15.5 billion for replacing mutilated notes.

Despite criticism, the CBL argues that the proposal is a technical necessity rather than an inflationary maneuver.

The bank maintains that printing currency, when aligned with economic growth and genuine transactional demand, does not automatically fuel inflation. Instead, it views the measure as a response to currency deterioration, economic expansion, and the realities of a cash-based system.

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Timing also complicates the debate. The expected delivery of newly printed banknotes could take 12 to 24 months from the start of procurement, meaning any currency authorized now may not enter circulation until late 2026 or even 2027.

As lawmakers reconvene at President Boakai's request to deliberate on urgent national issues, including the currency situation, the challenge will be to separate technical necessity from political mistrust.

Ultimately, public confidence will depend not only on whether additional banknotes are printed, but on how openly the process is explained and how effectively deeper structural problems in Liberia's monetary system are addressed.