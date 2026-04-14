Liberia: 'Let Integrity Be the Cornerstone for Liberia's Development Agenda'

13 April 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh

-- LACC Executive Chairperson Urges

- The Executive Chairperson of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), Cllr. Alexandra K. Zoe is urging heads of government institutions, development partners, and civil society organizations to view integrity as a fundamental tool in nation-building.

Cllr. Zoe spoke over the weekend when the Governance Commission (GC) launched the National Integrity Index (NII), a groundbreaking initiative to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance.

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According to her, the NII is a collaborative effort between the LACC and the Governance Commission to assess institutional performance and drive reforms across all sectors of government.

Locally driven initiative: The NII allows Liberia to write its own story, using credible, evidence-based data to guide reforms.

Collaborative approach: The initiative involves government, civil society, and citizens, ensuring a collective effort to combat corruption.

Call to action: Institutions are urged to embrace the NII as a constructive tool for improvement, driving measurable change. Cllr. Zoe emphasized that integrity is the cornerstone of national development and that the NII provides a structured framework for assessing institutional performance.

The initiative is expected to enhance public sector performance, promote accountability, and build trust in institutions.

Delivering special remarks at the launch, GC Acting Chair Professor Alaric Tokpa disclosed that Liberia has taken a significant step towards strengthening its governance framework by introducing the National Integrity Index.

Prof. Tokpa further stated that the NII is a groundbreaking initiative that aims to diagnose institutional performance, incentivize improvement, and inform policy with evidence-based research findings.

He noted that the NII is fully aligned with the national development agenda, saying it responds to the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, with a focus on governance and anti-corruption.

"This is about global standards -- the NII framework resonates with regional and global standards, including ECOWAS, the African Union, and Transparency International," he said.

Inclusive approach: The NII calls for collective action, involving government, civil society, communities, and development partners.

Prof. Tokpa added that the NII promises to provide a national-level complement to make Liberia's progress visible and measurable, stressing that integrity, transparency, and accountability must become the living heartbeats of Liberia's democracy and development.

The NII launch brought together key ministries and agencies across government, development partners, and heads of various civil society organizations.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

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