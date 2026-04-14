Liberia: WLCL Launches Nationwide Consultations On Women's Political Participation

The Women Legislative Caucus of Liberia (WLCL) will, from April 12-25, 2026, conduct a series of community consultations and town hall meetings across eight of Liberia's 15 counties to advance women's political participation and promote electoral legal reform.

The initiative is being implemented under a US$1 million project supported by the IBSA (India, Brazil, and South Africa) Facility for Poverty and Hunger Alleviation, covering the period 2025-2027.

The 18-month program is designed to strengthen the WLCL's institutional capacity, promote gender-responsive lawmaking, and enhance women's leadership and representation at both the national and community levels.

The project is led by the WLCL in collaboration with CareFound Liberia, with technical support from UN Women.

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About Community Engagements

The community engagements will serve as vital platforms for public dialogue, transparency, and accountability. They are intended to achieve two primary goals:

First, to raise awareness about the IBSA-supported project, its objectives, expected outcomes, and opportunities for women's socio-political and economic empowerment.

Second, to actively engage citizens in discussions on electoral legal reform, particularly focusing on Temporary Special Measures (TSMs) and policy options, such as mandatory gender quotas, to enhance women's representation.

Through these consultations, members of the Women's Caucus will directly engage their constituents, listen to concerns, and gather grassroots perspectives. The process is expected to strengthen the relationship between legislators and citizens, deepen public understanding of reform priorities, and support sustained advocacy for inclusive governance.

Key Objectives

The engagements will target a broad range of stakeholders, including women, girls, youth, civil society organizations, local authorities, the media, and community leaders. Key objectives include informing constituents about the IBSA-supported project and its benefits for women's empowerment; Facilitating direct dialogue between WLCL members and citizens on electoral legal reform; and identifying barriers to women's political participation, including violence against women in elections and politics (VAWEP).

The eight counties targeted for the consultations are: Grand Bassa, Gbarpolu, Grand Cape Mount, Montserrado, Margibi, Bong, Lofa, and Grand Gedeh.