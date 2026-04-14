Nigeria: Türkiye Delivers 36 Tons of Food Aid to IDPs in Adamawa

Türkiye has delivered 36 tons of food aid to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Adamawa State, as part of efforts to support Nigeria's ongoing humanitarian response to displacement caused by insurgency in the North-East region.

The aid, coordinated by Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in collaboration with the United Nations, was distributed at the Malkohi IDP Camp near Yola, the state capital.

The consignment comprised essential food items and supplies aimed at improving the daily living conditions of camp residents, many of whom were displaced by attacks from the Boko Haram insurgent group and have continued to endure harsh conditions.

Speaking during the distribution, Türkiye's Ambassador to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, said the intervention reflected his country's longstanding commitment to humanitarian assistance globally and in Nigeria.

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"Türkiye is among the world's leading countries in humanitarian assistance, and we have consistently supported Nigeria in this regard," Poroy said.

"These aid efforts aim to alleviate, even to a small extent, the hardships faced by people struggling to survive under difficult conditions," he added.

Also speaking, an official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Adamawa State, Selen Laori, expressed appreciation to the Turkish government, describing the support as timely and impactful.

"The food aid is of great importance for the people living in the camp," Laori said.

The distribution event was attended by the Adamawa State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Bello Diram, alongside other government officials, local authorities, and humanitarian stakeholders.

Hundreds of thousands of people remain displaced across the region due to prolonged insurgency, highlighting the continued need for coordinated global support to meet urgent humanitarian needs.